Cleveland, OH

Superintendent’s Choice Award showcases Bay Village student artwork: West Shore Chatter

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles is turning a corner of the school board offices into an art gallery. Prebles recently launched the Superintendent’s Choice Award by selecting one piece of art from each of the district’s four buildings. The pieces were chosen from the Fall District Art Show and the selected works will be displayed outside of Prebles’ office for a year. New pieces will be selected in the fall.
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale

GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
One Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee: Local bartender recalls tour stop by Lisa Marie Presley

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Chalk it up to fate, luck -- and maybe a little mojo from that cheesy but charming portrait of Elvis hanging up behind the bar. After learning of her untimely death last week, a local bartender fondly recalled meeting a disarming and “genuinely nice” Lisa Marie Presley one Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee after the King’s daughter made a tour stop at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
ZINA Greek Street Food preparing to open in Univ. Hts.

ZINA Greek Street Food, a restaurant by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, will open soon at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. The new restaurant will be in the same strip center as chef Demetrios Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch, which opened in December 2020 after chef Anthony Zappola’s Lock, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in summer 2020.
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park

BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
