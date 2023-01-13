Read full article on original website
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Cleveland Browns Hire Elite CoachOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
10 Cleveland Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCleveland, OH
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed PermanentlyMadocCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
Company behind Legacy Village, Steelyard Commons, Avon Commons names new president
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First Interstate Properties, whose holdings include Avon Commons, Legacy Village and Steelyard Commons, has named a new president. Chris Goodrich was named president on Tuesday, taking over the position from co-founder Mitchell Schneider, who will remain with the real estate company as full-time executive chairman. Goodrich, who...
Cleveland’s ‘Soul Superman’ Art Blakey didn’t hesitate to join The Day Nites
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Art Blakey has worked with many, many musicians across his 81 years. But the lead singer of the relatively new band The Day Nites, performing Saturday night at the Beachland Ballroom, counts this group he’s working with among some of his favorites for very practical reasons.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Nice Cleveland Restaurant Located in The City’s Warehouse District Closed Permanently
Until its last day of business, Nauti has been a neighborhood gathering place for downtown locals, industry friends, and people who were just looking for a casual place to have a drink and relax.
Has Swenson's been misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"
If you haven't been to Swenson's in a while, you could be in for a bit of a surprise. An individual named ImnotnotZack shared a picture of the Galleyboy on Reddit in the Akron community where he shared, Swenson's this is a slider, not a burger.
Superintendent’s Choice Award showcases Bay Village student artwork: West Shore Chatter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles is turning a corner of the school board offices into an art gallery. Prebles recently launched the Superintendent’s Choice Award by selecting one piece of art from each of the district’s four buildings. The pieces were chosen from the Fall District Art Show and the selected works will be displayed outside of Prebles’ office for a year. New pieces will be selected in the fall.
Grand River Valley winery is listed for sale
GENEVA, Ohio – Benny Bucci is selling his dream, Benny Vino Winery, in Geneva, Ohio. Bucci started the operation in 2010 as an urban winery in a former lumber warehouse in Perry, Ohio. After he got a taste of the business and built a base of loyal customers, he wanted something more. So, he moved the business 10 miles east into the Grand River Valley wine region.
AMC Solon Movie Theater Has Permanently Closed
The company reported hundreds of millions in dollars in losses in 2022
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
One Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee: Local bartender recalls tour stop by Lisa Marie Presley
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Chalk it up to fate, luck -- and maybe a little mojo from that cheesy but charming portrait of Elvis hanging up behind the bar. After learning of her untimely death last week, a local bartender fondly recalled meeting a disarming and “genuinely nice” Lisa Marie Presley one Sunday afternoon on Cedar-Lee after the King’s daughter made a tour stop at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cleveland Clinic reports operating loss of $200 million in 2022; CEO Dr. Tom Mihaljevic ‘optimistic’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic expects to have an operating loss of more than $200 million for 2022, CEO and President Dr. Tom Mihaljevic said in the health system’s annual State of the Clinic address Wednesday morning. That stands in stark contrast to 2021 when, amid the...
Celebrating 40 years: This McDonald’s menu item free for one day only
To celebrate 40 years of the menu item, McDonald's is offering a free six-piece McNuggets.
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
Gray House Pizza Now Open in Lakewood
“Other places claim to do Detroit-style, but they aren’t doing it the proper way," says Joe Schlott.
Cleveland Jewish News
ZINA Greek Street Food preparing to open in Univ. Hts.
ZINA Greek Street Food, a restaurant by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, will open soon at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. The new restaurant will be in the same strip center as chef Demetrios Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch, which opened in December 2020 after chef Anthony Zappola’s Lock, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in summer 2020.
D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park
BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will have cameos in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Meryl Streep has been tapped to be a part of the new season of Hulu’s comedy-drama “Only Murders in the Building.” Paul Rudd is also expected to return to the ensemble cast for the show’s upcoming third season. Selena Gomez, who stars as Mabel...
