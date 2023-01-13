BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles is turning a corner of the school board offices into an art gallery. Prebles recently launched the Superintendent’s Choice Award by selecting one piece of art from each of the district’s four buildings. The pieces were chosen from the Fall District Art Show and the selected works will be displayed outside of Prebles’ office for a year. New pieces will be selected in the fall.

