Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Luka Dončić 'Strongly Indicated' He Wants Mavs Roster Upgraded
Having carried a heavy load already this season, Luka Dončić wants the Dallas Mavericks to be aggressive with their roster management. Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dončić has "strongly indicated" he wants the team to upgrade ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Dallas is in a...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Defense Ripped After Joel Embiid Drops 41 Points in 76ers' Win
The Los Angeles Clippers could have literally thrown the kitchen sink at Joel Embiid on Tuesday and he would have dunked it in their face. Embiid finished with 41 points and nine rebounds, spearheading a dominant offensive performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 120-110 win over the Clippers. The Sixers shot...
Bleacher Report
1 Absurd Deal to Move John Collins, Myles Turner and Other Rumored NBA Trade Targets
With most of the restrictions on recently signed players lifted, the NBA is officially in its annual trade season. As is seemingly the case every year, that season has been ushered in by a wave of trade rumors. Russell Westbrook's name has been bandied about for months, and it remains...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Updated Full 2-Round Projections
The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving NBA teams more...
Bleacher Report
Updated Grades For Every NBA Team's 3 Highest-Paid Players
Financial management is one of the most important parts of running a successful NBA franchise, with a team's return on investment in its players an accurate predictor of how well the season is going. With that being said, it's time to take an updated look at how every NBA team's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Appear Open to Resuming Contract Talks at Season's End
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he reportedly is open to staying put. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the feeling is mutual even though he and Toronto couldn't agree...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Would 'Seriously Listen' to Gary Trent Jr. Trade Offers
The Toronto Raptors have languished near the edge of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament standings for much of the season, and they are reportedly open to trading one of their guards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Raptors are "expected to seriously listen to offers for Gary Trent...
Bleacher Report
Raptors Rumors: OG Anunoby Trade Would Require 'Haul' in Dejounte Murray Range
If the Toronto Raptors move OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, it's going to cost a boatload of assets, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:. "Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta's offseason price for Dejounte Murray—multiple unprotected first round picks—for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri," Fischer reported.
Bleacher Report
Nic Claxton Says Nets Were 'Kind of a Toxic Environment' Last Season
Nic Claxton said the quiet part out loud: The Brooklyn Nets were not a fun team to play on last season. The Nets center called last season's locker room a "toxic environment" when asked how the team's play will differ from a year ago with Kevin Durant again out of the lineup.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline
As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard. It could be difficult for the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner on Raptors' Radar Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are looking to make some additions ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the team appears to be targeting two of the league's most talented centers. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner are among the centers "on Toronto's radar,"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet Interests Suns, Magic in Free Agency
The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic are reportedly among the teams interested in Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet if he hits unrestricted free agency this summer. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Orlando and Phoenix are chief among interested parties as VanVleet prepares for his first foray into the open market.
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Zach LaVine, Wizards' Bradley Beal Among Stars Whose Trade Restrictions Lifted
Several star NBA players are among those now eligible to be traded after restrictions were lifted Sunday, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:. Most players who sign new contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. However, an extra set of players weren't eligible until Jan. 15 after signing new deals with a raise of at least 20 percent, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. The players also had to be signed using Bird or Early Bird rights to go over the salary cap.
Bleacher Report
Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley
The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Insiders Believe Kyle Kuzma Prefers New Team, Won't Sign Wizards Contract
Kyle Kuzma's future with the Washington Wizards has become quite the subject of intrigue ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Wizards "continue to push back on the idea that they are going to move Kuzma before the deadline, repeatedly insisting behind the scenes that they are prepared to pay Kuzma what it takes to stay after he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason."
Bleacher Report
Jrue Holiday Thrills NBA Twitter With Dominance Without Giannis as Bucks Beat Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks have been working through the absence of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. He missed his fourth straight game on Monday because of knee soreness. Thankfully for Milwaukee, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday put forth another strong performance to lead the team to a 130-122 win over the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum. Holiday poured in 37 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick
The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks
The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Addresses Celtics Fans' Racist Taunts Ahead of Boston Return
The Golden State Warriors will return to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday for the first time since clinching last season's championship there in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. That means Draymond Green will be playing in front of the fans he said directed racial slurs and racist...
