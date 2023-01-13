Several star NBA players are among those now eligible to be traded after restrictions were lifted Sunday, per ESPN's Bobby Marks:. Most players who sign new contracts in the offseason were eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. However, an extra set of players weren't eligible until Jan. 15 after signing new deals with a raise of at least 20 percent, per Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors. The players also had to be signed using Bird or Early Bird rights to go over the salary cap.

