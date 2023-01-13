ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, CA

Residents near Patterson may need to evacuate as San Joaquin River approaches flood level

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

The rising flood threat prompted an evacuation warning Friday in a rural area east of Patterson.

Residents might have to leave if the San Joaquin River continues to pose a threat in the coming days, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

The warning zone is on both sides of the river between Grayson Road and Marshall Road. Its western edge is Cox Road and Elm Avenue. The eastern boundary is as far as Carpenter Road.

Evacuation orders earlier this week included an upstream river stretch near Newman, along with a nursing home in that city threatened by Orestimba Creek.

The National Weather Service forecast storms that could bring up to 3 inches of rain to Modesto by Monday. Even more rain is expected in the Sierra Nevada watersheds of the San Joaquin and other rivers. Higher elevations can expect a few feet of snow.

The flood threat has abated on the Tuolumne River, which already was moderate due to ample reservoir space. As of Friday morning, the river was about 11 feet below its flood stage near downtown Modesto. Dry Creek, a nearby undammed tributary, has eased back after surging earlier in the week.

The Stanislaus River has not been a concern because it has even more reservoir capacity than the Tuolumne.

The San Joaquin as of Friday was still about 6 feet below its flood stage near Newman and 10 feet below near Patterson. The water is rising due in part to high flows on the Merced River, one of several tributaries.

Sheriff’s deputies told residents Tuesday to leave along a San Joaquin River stretch on the east side of River Road between Crows Landing and Hills Ferry roads. The adjacent zone west of River Road was warned of a possible evacuation.

A total of 172 people countywide were evacuated as of Friday. They include 54 from the San Luis Care Center in Newman and 26 from the Catfish Camp trailer park.

Seven people and five pets were at the evacuation center at Yolo Middle School in Newman, along with three trailers.

The Weather Service forecast 1 to 2 inches of Modesto rain Friday and Saturday, and wind up to 35 miles per hour the second day. The area’s watershed could get up to 3 feet of snow. Sunday and Monday could bring up to 1 inch of rain in Modesto and 2 feet of snow.

