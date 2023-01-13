Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Esteban to play Phoenix & Sedona Valentine’s Day Weekend
Esteban: ‘Music from the Heart’ concert coming this February. Hit the right notes with your sweetie this Valentine’s Day at an intimate concert by legendary guitarist Esteban. Fans can choose from a Valentine’s Day Dinner Concert on Feb. 14 in Sedona and two concert options at the...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Scottsdale issues ‘statement of facts’ regarding Rio Verde Foothills water dilemma
Rio Verde Foothills Domestic Water Improvement measure at City Hall. On the heels of headlines and what appears to be the threat of pending legal action, the Scottsdale City Manager’s Office Monday, Jan. 16, issued a ‘statement of facts’ regarding the recent decision to end water access to residents of the Rio Verde Foothills.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
KTAR.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe
PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
roselawgroupreporter.com
21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley
Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
‘Colores de Xico’ art and auction dinner set for Phoenix engagement this March
Xico arte y cultura will celebrate the 35th annual edition of its popular Dinner and Art Auction on March 4, embracing a colorful theme with a nod to Frida Kahlo. The event, presented by Bank of America, is titled and themed ‘Colores de Xico,’ referring to the brilliant flowers, vibrant artwork and colorful traditions that characterize Latino culture. And nothing speaks to a celebration of color more than Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and their embrace of bold, vibrant colors in everything ranging from the famous Casa Azul to their paintings and Frida’s colorful dresses and floral crowns.
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Stos Partners continues to build Phoenix industrial brick-and-mortar portfolio
Stos Partners acquires Phoenix industrial building for $10.9M. Stos Partners has acquired a 94,186-square-foot industrial building in Phoenix. The $10.9 million transaction, which closed at the end of 2022, represents Stos’ fourth deal in Phoenix last year as the firm furthers its presence in the market, representatives of the brand report.
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
'Our water tanks will be dry within days': Arizona city cuts off nextdoor water supply amid drought
On the first day of the new year, the city of Scottsdale, Arizona officially stopped transporting water to the unincorporated neighboring area of the Rio Verde Foothills.
Cartel Roasting Co. hosting grand opening for new Desert Ridge Marketplace location
PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co. has a new store at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. Cartel Desert Ridge will host a grand opening event Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with giveaways and contests for guests. The first 25 visitors in line will receive a free gift,...
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Marvin Perry is named 2023 Diversity Champion in the Town of Paradise Valley
The Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i and community members from all over the Valley of the Sun gathered Monday, Jan 16, at Paradise Valley Town Hall to honor the life, message and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — a celebratory observance of racial equality now in its 25th year.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16 - 1/17/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 72 hours (last updated at 5 a.m., Jan. 17 2023):
arizonasuntimes.com
New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
AZFamily
MLK Festival in Phoenix still on despite forecasted rain, limited venue space
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For about 20 years, organizers say the MLK Festival has been held at Hance Park. The event will continue at the park despite forecasted rain and a new restricted area. In December, the first-ever Zona Music Festival was held at the park. However, it became a...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Shapiro: Leadership in Scottsdale ought to reflect a holistic approach — not one guided by special interests
Op: leadership in Scottsdale is sacred oath to serve all. New blood doesn’t need to draw blood. We enjoy a talent pool of citizens willing to step up and become leaders in our community. Boards, commissions, nonprofits, and governmental entities can be made stronger with fresh ideas and new horsepower.
