ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Esteban to play Phoenix & Sedona Valentine’s Day Weekend

Esteban: ‘Music from the Heart’ concert coming this February. Hit the right notes with your sweetie this Valentine’s Day at an intimate concert by legendary guitarist Esteban. Fans can choose from a Valentine’s Day Dinner Concert on Feb. 14 in Sedona and two concert options at the...
SEDONA, AZ
KTAR.com

Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe

PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
GOODYEAR, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley

Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

‘Colores de Xico’ art and auction dinner set for Phoenix engagement this March

Xico arte y cultura will celebrate the 35th annual edition of its popular Dinner and Art Auction on March 4, embracing a colorful theme with a nod to Frida Kahlo. The event, presented by Bank of America, is titled and themed ‘Colores de Xico,’ referring to the brilliant flowers, vibrant artwork and colorful traditions that characterize Latino culture. And nothing speaks to a celebration of color more than Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and their embrace of bold, vibrant colors in everything ranging from the famous Casa Azul to their paintings and Frida’s colorful dresses and floral crowns.
PHOENIX, AZ
studyfinds.org

Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts

If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Stos Partners continues to build Phoenix industrial brick-and-mortar portfolio

Stos Partners acquires Phoenix industrial building for $10.9M. Stos Partners has acquired a 94,186-square-foot industrial building in Phoenix. The $10.9 million transaction, which closed at the end of 2022, represents Stos’ fourth deal in Phoenix last year as the firm furthers its presence in the market, representatives of the brand report.
PHOENIX, AZ
thelawnhomecare.com

Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix

Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy