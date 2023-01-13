Read full article on original website
Everything New on Disney+ in February
Disney+ has a lot of new Marvel stuff coming in February. At the beginning of the month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on the service. A week later, the making-of Assembled special about Wakanda Forever debuts. A few weeks after that, there’s Voices Rising, a series about the making of the music in the film.
Netflix Unveils Full Lineup of 2023 Movies
David Fincher. Zack Snyder. Kenya Barris. Wes Anderson. Robert Smigel. F. Gary Gray. What does this extremely eclectic group of filmmakers have in common? They are all filmmakers with big Netflix movies coming in 2023. The streaming service unveiled their slate of titles coming in the next year. The highlights include a new film from Fincher and Andrew Kevin Walker (the team behind Se7en!) starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, a new Luther movie starring Idris Elba, and a sequel to the Netflix comedy hit Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha’ Begins Production This Week
The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show spun off from another MCU TV show was Agatha all along. Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, is about to unleash a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show stars Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who spent much of WandaVision secretly manipulating Wanda Maximoff and trying to claim her chaos magic powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and reverted her back to her persona as “Agnes,” the character she played in the sitcom world of Westview that Wanda had created. Wanda also cast a spell that would prevent Agatha from using her own magic ever again.
‘The Last of Us’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The most amazing thing about The Last of Us is how it uses its Cordyceps fungus — which is a real thing, by the way — is not just the thing that creates the series’ zombies, it works as a perfect metaphor for what the zombies do to society. The fungus infection strips people of their humanity — and the uninfected people we see on the show have also been stripped of his humanity. Like Pedro Pascal’s Joel, who loses his daughter, and becomes a cold shell of the loving person he was before the fungal outbreak.
Liam Neeson Becomes a Classic Private Eye in the ‘Marlowe’ Trailer
Liam Neeson stars in Marlowe, directed by Neil Jordan and written by William Monahan. If you’re not a detective fiction fan, the name Marlowe might not ring any bells. But the character has been around for a long time. He’s essentially your quintessential hard-boiled noir detective. In fact, he’s based on a series of books that’s served as a blueprint for tons of classic detective films, like The Big Sleep.
Did Mark Ruffalo Reveal Another Big Marvel Spoiler?
A few months ago, Mark Ruffalo was asked on a Marvel red carpet about his expectations for Avengers: Secret Wars, the massive crossover sequel that will conclude Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the larger “Multiverse Saga.” Ruffalo promised the movie and the Marvel heroes will “go out with a big bang.”
Meryl Streep Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Meryl Streep has been cast in Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Selena Gomez, one of the stars of the series, recently posted to Instagram alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin to make the announcement. As of now, we don't really know exactly what kind of role she'll be playing. She could be a series regular, a major part of season 3, or just in a small guest role. That being said, it’s exciting either way.
Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’
It's been a couple of years since Zack Snyder released a new film. That’s set to change in December of 2023. Snyder’s last outing for Netflix was Army Of The Dead, which was a zombie heist thriller. His next project will mark a major new chapter in his career as a director.
‘The Mandalorian’ Is Back in New Season 3 Trailer
In our galaxy, Pedro Pascal is currently shepherding a young woman who may hold the key to saving the world across a post-apocalyptic America in The Last of Us. In a galaxy far, far away Pedro Pascal is currently spending his time shepherding a Baby Yoda around the cosmos, and growing more and more involved in a brewing battle between the factions of Mandalorians.
Mel Brooks Finally Made ‘History of the World, Part II’ – Watch the Trailer
Mel Brooks’ 1981 spoof History of the World, Part I ended with a mocking teaser for a sequel, which would supposedly continue the saga with all new comedy bits, including “Hitler On Ice,” “A Viking Funeral,” and “Jews in Space.”. Like everything else in...
Kang Wants to Help Ant-Man in New ‘Quantumania’ Trailer
We’re exactly one month from the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. To coincide with the film getting closer to its release date — and to hype the fact that tickets for the movie are on sale now – there’s a new extended TV spot for the film.
Vin Diesel Is Not in the ‘Avatar’ Sequels
No one on Pandora will ever live their life a quarter mile at a time, or go sandwich crazy. Several years ago, Vin Diesel began teasing in very strong and non-subtle terms that he was going to appear somewhere in the Avatar sequels. In 2019, he told MTV “I have spent time with [Avatar director] James Cameron... but I have not filmed yet.” The word yet certainly implied he would film something for one of the movies eventually.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ On All-Time Box Office List
With great power comes the way of water. James Cameron’s Avatar sequel continues to steamroll its way up the all-time list of biggest box-office hits. As of today, it has officially passed Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.916 billion worldwide) to become the #6 film all-time. The film has only been in theaters for a little over a month.
Original ‘Power Rangers’ Return For Netflix Anniversary Special
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, it’s going to be morphin’ time again. Yes, believe it or not, the original Power Rangers is 30 years old. The show debuted in August of 1993. While the series has undergone countless changes since then, the Power Rangers franchise is still cranking out new seasons (and merchandise) three decades later. And now Netflix is prepping a special anniversary episode that features the return of several classic Rangers — including members of that original cast from 30 years ago.
Bruce Gowers, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video Director, Dead at 82
Bruce Gowers, the award-winning director behind a long list of music videos, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has died at the age of 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director’s passing was confirmed by his family. Gowers death was reportedly due to complications from an acute respiratory infection.
Production Begins on Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’
Focus Features announced today that production begins next week on Back to Black, a fiction film based on the life of Amy Winehouse. According to a press release, the film is “about Amy Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” The movie includes much of Winehouse’s music and is being produced with support from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Winehouse’s estate. (Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.) Marisa Abela, pictured above, plays Winehouse in the film.
How Jerry Cantrell Entered Uncharted Territory With ‘Cut You In’
Despite never officially disbanding, Alice in Chains had become essentially inactive by the end of the '90s, due largely to Layne Staley's debilitating heroin addiction. Still, the grunge titans' specter loomed over guitarist Jerry Cantrell when he released "Cut You In," the lead single from his debut solo album, Boggy Depot, in January 1998.
How Bob Ezrin Rewrote ‘Beth’ to Get Girls to Like Kiss
Veteran producer Bob Ezrin recalled rewriting Kiss' classic “Beth” to make girls like the band. Created as a much harder song by drummer Peter Criss, “Beth” appeared on the 1976 album Destroyer as a softer ballad. In a recent episode of The Rockonteurs podcast, Ezrin explained he had a particular aim in mind as he worked on the LP.
