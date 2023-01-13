Read full article on original website
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Dolphins Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mike McDaniel
Despite leading the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year at the helm there have been a lot of whispers about head coach Mike McDaniel not being safe heading into 2023. But it appears that won't be the case. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins have not had any internal ...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Look: Tony Romo Has 2-Word Nickname For Josh Allen
Josh Allen is picking up right where he left off last winter. The Buffalo Bills have jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's Wild Card Weekend matchup. Allen, who had more passing touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) in last year's opening-round victory, has ...
NFL World Is Furious With Mike McDaniel On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins nearly pulled off an improbable playoff upset Sunday. Going to Buffalo with seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson under center, the Dolphins erased an early 17-0 deficit against the Buffalo Bills. They had the ball down by three late in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to ...
Jaguars Signed Notable Quarterback On Sunday Afternoon
As the Jacksonville Jaguars focus on the playoffs, they also have an eye on the future. Jacksonville has signed for University of Ohio and CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke to what appears to be a futures deal. Rourke, who had a breakout 2022 season for the B.C. Lions, announced he was signing ...
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team
Wink Martindale has helped the New York Giants turn things around after five straight losing seasons, and his work has caught the attention of at least one rival team. The Indianapolis Colts have requested permission to interview Martindale for their vacant head coach job, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. That is the first known... The post Giants DC Wink Martindale gets head coach interview with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Chiefs get pleasant surprise on Sunday night
The Kansas City Chiefs got a pleasant surprise on Sunday night, and they didn’t even play a game. When you have a bye week in the first round of the playoffs, you have the luxury of getting to watch the other games going on around the league. I think we all saw some things on Sunday that would make Chiefs fans feel a bit better about the possible AFC Championship game.
NFL World Reacts To Mike McDaniel's Postgame Admission
The Miami Dolphins fell painfully short of upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After offsetting a 17-0 deficit in the second quarter, the Dolphins had the ball down 34-31 late in the fourth quarter. A 4th-and-1 near midfield represented a turning point with 2:28 remaining. Unfortunately, the ...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII contenders re-ranked after wild-card round
The best weekend of the NFL calendar will soon be upon us. The NFL divisional playoffs — with four games over two days — is the top the league has to offer. As we head into this upcoming weekend of action, how confident am I in each of the eight remaining squad's chances at winning the Super Bowl?
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
Mike Gesicki broke his promise after scoring touchdown in playoffs
There’s no other way to say it: Mike Gesicki lied. Gesicki took a lot of crap after doing the “Griddy” dance after scoring touchdowns during the regular season. The Miami Dolphins tight end scored twice in Week 6 and received criticism for his version of the Griddy after the first TD. Following the game, Gesicki... The post Mike Gesicki broke his promise after scoring touchdown in playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wearebuffalo.net
Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision
There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday ...
Mike McDaniel Explains His Inexcusable Fourth Quarter Mistake
In the midst of a see-saw second half today between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins committed a critical error contributing to their loss. Down three points and with 2:28 left in regulation, Miami faced a 4th-and-1 situation. But the team took its time getting set up, and ...
wearebuffalo.net
Someone Other Than Josh Allen On The Buffalo Bills Gets MVP Vote
From the beginning of the season, many people thought the Buffalo Bills might have an MVP on their team. But they never guessed it would be this guy. When the NFL season began, many people thought that Josh Allen had a chance to be this year's NFL MVP. An award that is given to the player that is the most valuable to their team. It's awarded by the Associated Press and voted on by a panel of 50 sports writers from across the country. While it's looking more like the award will go to someone other than Allen this year, he won't be the only one on the Buffalo Bills that receives a vote.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Chiefs' AFC rivals tested; Giants rise to occasion; Chargers flop
You want drama? You'll have your drama. Super Wild Card Weekend gave us plenty of excitement without upsetting the larger order of things -- either in the playoff bracket ... or the NFL Power Rankings. The top six teams in our rankings from a week ago all made it to...
Updated NFL Divisional Playoffs schedule after Cowboys beat Buccaneers: Matchups, teams, dates, time, TV | Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, more
The NFL Divisional Playoffs matchups are set after the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers., 31-14, on Monday to complete Super Wild Card Weekend. 4. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) def. 5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-8), 31-30 2. San Francisco 49ers (14-4) def. 7. Seattle Seahawks (9-9), 41-23 Sunday, January 15.
