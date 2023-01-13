Charles R. Brown, 88, of Batesville passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Batesville. He was born May 12, 1934, in Floral to Jack and Dorothy Brown. He was a farmer and a member of the Sidney Baptist Church and a long-term member and deacon of Floral Baptist Church. He enjoyed remote control airplanes, which he spent many hours flying and rebuilding them. He also enjoyed wildlife photography, mowing his yard with his Bad Boy mower and spending time with his family.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO