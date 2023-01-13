Read full article on original website
Obituary: Billy Wayne Leonard
Billy Wayne Leonard, 91, of Sulphur Rock passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Batesville. He was born July 26, 1931, in Salado to Ralph and Dishie Mae Varnell Leonard. He was a cattle farmer and owner of Leonard Equipment. He was a member of the Moorefield United Methodist Church. He also worked at the sale barn in Batesville for many years. He loved to buy, sell and trade.
Obituary: Charles R. Brown
Charles R. Brown, 88, of Batesville passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Batesville. He was born May 12, 1934, in Floral to Jack and Dorothy Brown. He was a farmer and a member of the Sidney Baptist Church and a long-term member and deacon of Floral Baptist Church. He enjoyed remote control airplanes, which he spent many hours flying and rebuilding them. He also enjoyed wildlife photography, mowing his yard with his Bad Boy mower and spending time with his family.
Obituary: Alice Erlene Sanders Carter
Alice Erlene Sanders Carter passed January 14, 2023, at The Blossoms in Mountain View. She was 90. She was born October 31, 1932, to Raymond and Mary Sanders in Stone County, Arkansas, in the same house which was born her brothers and her mother, and which her grandfather had built.
Obituary: Josephine Brandon
Josephine Brandon, 65, of Newport departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023. She was born on January 9, 1958, to Booker T. Brandon and Thelma Hardaway. Josephine attended the Greater Morning Star Church. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and listening to music. She also liked being outdoors fishing or Barbecuing.
NADT returns to performing for assisted living residents
Photo caption: NADT dancers (from left to right) Hayli Hightower, Sarah Ballard, Ella Clark, Lillian King, Ayden Brown, Abigail Campbell, and Kahlan Cuypers perform for residents of Woodcrest Assisted Living. After three years away during the COVID pandemic, the North Arkansas Dance Theatre (NADT) was able to perform for community...
Sharp County Sheriff’s Department to upgrade radio equipment
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department will be upgrading equipment to help convert its current radio system to digital. According to a story by Region 8 News’ Hayden Savage, Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell says the upgrade will be possible through the American Rescue Act. “We had to convert...
Izard County Sheriff’s Department investigating counterfeit bills
According to a post on social media, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several counterfeit bills being passed at local businesses. The department is reminding businesses and barterers to be observant of bills being received and, if a counterfeit bill is encountered, to retain the bill and contact the sheriff’s office.
