WOWT
Omaha house fire displaces 2, causes nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire displaced two people Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a home near Iowa Street and Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:34 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a small fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was...
WOWT
City of Omaha prepping for Wednesday’s expected snowfall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - School is being canceled and roads are being treated as the metro prepares for what could be the largest snowfall of the season. It’s been well over a year since Omaha saw significant snowfall, but city crews say they’re ready for it as the next winter storm heads our way.
KETV.com
Woman seriously injured after house fire Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured after a house caught fire Monday in the Minne Lusa neighborhood. Crews responded to the scene near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Iowa Street around 12:45 p.m. Officials said they found the flames in the basement and extinguished them quickly. The home...
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
WOWT
Bellevue Police arrest fugitive out of South Dakota
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on several charges after allegedly running from police. According to the Bellevue Police Department, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Walmart near 15th and Cornhusker Road in an effort to find a suspect wanted out of South Dakota. Police...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
WOWT
Inside look at apartment and retail construction in Omaha’s Old Market
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many are curious about a major construction site in the Old Market, wondering what it’s going to be. 6 News got a first look inside the $90 million apartment and retail complex. “We have 379 apartment units and I think what’s going to set us...
WOWT
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
WOWT
Man arrested after shooting last week in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Monday reported they had arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that occurred last week in an Omaha neighborhood off Military Avenue. Chuol Pan, 29, was arrested to face multiple charges, including felony assault and attempted felony assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.
WOWT
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
WOWT
Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had not updated...
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. David Joy Anderson, 49, of Bellevue, Nebraska, was arrested Friday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $20,000. Seven Latavia Barrett, 19, of Glenwood, was arrested Friday for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.
KETV.com
Winter storm forecast to bring impactful snow in Omaha area Wednesday into Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A winter storm is forecast to bring impactful snow across Nebraska and Iowa, including to the Omaha area, Wednesday into Thursday morning. As of Tuesday afternoon, the metro area is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties north of Omaha have also been upgraded to a winter storm warning.
WOWT
Sheriff's office efforts for mental health calls
Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hansen promoted four deputies to command positions Tuesday, in an effort to bolster response to mental health calls. 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Metro schools closed Wednesday, snow emergencies declared. Updated: 3 hours ago. Numerous school districts have closed for Wednesday. Emily's 6 First Alert Weather...
WOWT
Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children wants interviews thrown out
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In May, it will be two years since two young children were found dead in a Bellevue home belonging to their father. Investigators arrested him in California. 37-year-old Adam Price looked noticeably different compared to his mugshot. In Sarpy County District Court this morning, he was...
WOWT
Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel for the evening commute
Wintry mix transitions to heavy snow Wednesday afternoon, impacting travel for the evening commute
