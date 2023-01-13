Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Robert Kester, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kester, 63 of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 15 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health E.R. Youngstown. Robert was born May 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated...
27 First News
Sandra A. Reda, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Reda, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023. Sandy was born in Youngstown on December 26, 1946, the daughter of John and Anna Kandrach Slivka. Sandy attended both St. Luke and St. Dominic Church. She was a homemaker. In her spare...
27 First News
Curtis Carter, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis (affectionally known as Uncle Jack) Carter, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 26, 1933. He was the third son of Curtis, Sr. and Odis (Coivin) Carter. He graduated...
27 First News
Dolores Ann Pascarella, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann Pascarella passed away in Youngstown, Ohio on January 11, 2023, after battling COPD for years; which was then compromised by Covid and pneumonia for several weeks. She was 71 years old. Dolores was born in Youngstown Ohio on August 19, 1951 to first...
27 First News
Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael “Hamms” Jeremey Collier, 42, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 27, 1980, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Michael “Mike” Collier and Belinda Ann (Porter) Collier. He was...
27 First News
Lewis William Jenkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Lewis William Jenkins, 62, transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Mr. Jenkins was born September 10, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas, Sr. and Brenda Venable Jenkins. He was a graduate of The Rayen School and received an...
27 First News
Hector M. Rivera, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hector M. Rivera, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born January 25, 1943, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, the son of Domingo and Manuela Rivera Vega. Hector proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1966. In his...
27 First News
John R. Galbraith, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R Galbraith, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, December 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. John was born November 10, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of John Richard Galbraith and Mary Theresa Leonard. He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High...
27 First News
Melvin Dunklin, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin Dunklin, 68, of 182 High Street, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:30 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, from complications of an extended illness. He was born May 30, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Melvin Provo...
27 First News
Shannon Chelsea Rivera, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon C. Arnold-Rivera, age 28, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic due to a brief illness. She was born on March 15, 1994 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Michael J. Arnold and...
27 First News
Kenneth K. Kopp, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth K. Kopp. April 27, 1922 – January 15, 2023. Dad crossed the finish line in the early morning of January 15, 2023 listening to what he loved most, “hillbilly” music. How fitting, the last song he was to hear “I’m Going to Live Forever,” sung by the Highwaymen; a song of eternal life.
27 First News
Patsy A. Filaccio, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy A. Filaccio, 91, a long time resident of Liberty Township, passed away from circulatory problems on Thursday, January 12, 2023 late afternoon at Liberty Health Care Center. He was born June 12, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Angelo Filaccio and Marietta Di...
27 First News
Tammy Lynn Gault, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Lynn Gault, age 60, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. She was born November 24, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Betty L. (Lamson) Lindsay. A long time Andover resident, Tammy was a 1981 graduate of Pymatuning Valley...
27 First News
Deborah L. Wilson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Wilson of Cortland Ohio, passed away the night of Sunday January 15, 2023, aged 75. She was born on October 10, 1947, to Delbert Partridge and Dorothy (Weston). Deborah received her bachelor’s degree from Thiel College and retired from Pharmacy Data Management.
27 First News
David A. Dubos, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Dubos, 69, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023, at his home. David was born May 8, 1953, in Youngstown, a son of the late Albert and Louise Bezzarro Dubos and was a lifelong area resident. He attended Sts....
27 First News
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed...
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
27 First News
Leslie Thomas Breen, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Thomas Breen, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman. Mr. Breen was born on April 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Clara (Wester) Breen. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s...
27 First News
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
27 First News
Pete E. Sollitto, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pete E. Sollitto, 63, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home. He was born December 31, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Carl R. and the late Marjorie L. (Humes) Sollitto. Pete was retired from Valeo-GM as...
Comments / 0