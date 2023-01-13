YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis (affectionally known as Uncle Jack) Carter, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, with his family at his side. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 26, 1933. He was the third son of Curtis, Sr. and Odis (Coivin) Carter. He graduated...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO