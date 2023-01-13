ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Deadly Sanford shooting involving 2 vehicles: Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
SANFORD, FL
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Orange County deputies searching for person who shot, killed woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are on the hunt for whoever shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier. They said her murder happened Thursday night on North Powers Drive, just south of Clarcona Ocoee Road, and they're calling on the community to help them catch the shooter. The sheriff's office...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Shooting between vehicles in Sanford leaves 1 dead, multiple hurt, officials say

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and several others are hurt following a shooting in unincorporated Sanford early Monday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. between people inside two vehicles near the intersection of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.
SANFORD, FL
FHP: Woman hit, killed by train in Brevard County

MALABAR, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Brevard County. Troopers said the accident happened Tuesday night on State Road 514/Malabar Road, east of U.S. Highway 1, in Malabar. According to FHP, the woman was walking along the track north of the crossing when...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

