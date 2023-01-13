Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
Lawyer for Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. urges action at Lansing luncheon
LANSING, Mich. — More work is needed to achieve the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the man who represented the legendary minister and activist at the beginning of his career told a gathering of Michiganders Monday. Remembering King's Legacy: West Michigan celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Michigan Corrections Officer Program aims to help officers earn required college credits
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Local corrections officers that need to earn their required college credits could get up to 15 credits tuition-free at Kellogg Community College. The Michigan Department of Corrections, or MDOC, requires that new officers earn 15 college credits within 24 months of employment, according to Kellogg Community College.
Michigan leaders call for action following electric vehicle road funding report
LANSING, Mich. — Leaders from across Michigan met in Lansing Tuesday to discuss a report on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding. A report from Anderson Economic Group called, "The Impact of Electric Vehicle Adoption on Road Funding in Michigan" was discussed along with solutions to the approaching crisis.
Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip
OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
Constantine Public Schools cancels school due to lack of bus drivers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools in St. Joseph County announced they were closed on Tuesday, and classes were cancelled due to lack of bus drivers. Start of school year: Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year. “At the end of the day, it sounds...
