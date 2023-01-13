ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Gov. Whitmer speaks on clean energy in European Investment trip

OSLO, Nor. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled across the ocean to spend her first day in Norway on an investment mission trip in Europe. Whitmer met with Norwegian officials to discuss a partnership with innovation in clean energy, smart mobility, hydrogen fuel cells, and energy storage solutions, according to a release from the governor's office.
MICHIGAN STATE

