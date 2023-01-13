Food entrepreneurs in Philadelphia can now access a new web portal designed to assist community and student businesses in navigating how to plan, launch and grow successful small food enterprises. Drexel’s College of Nursing and Health Professions, Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship, Drexel Food Lab, and Food & Society at the Aspen Institute together released Open Access Philadelphia to better support local small food businesses.

