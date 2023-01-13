Benefit breakfast for Curwensville firefighter happening Sunday

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Jan. 15, Rescue Hose and Ladder Company will be hosting a benefit breakfast buffet for firefighter Nathan Smith.

Smith has recently become ill and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital his condition declined and he was flown to Pittsburgh in critical condition. His wife has been by his side and is staying in Pittsburgh to remain close to him.

The buffet is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The buffet will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available at the RHL parking lot, Northwest Bank, Goodman’s Food Liner, and Street Parking is available.

Smith has been an active member of the company for 20 years.

