ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curwensville, PA

Benefit breakfast for Curwensville firefighter happening Sunday

By Tristan Klinefelter
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43y1cF_0kE6lA1L00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Jan. 15, Rescue Hose and Ladder Company will be hosting a benefit breakfast buffet for firefighter Nathan Smith.

Smith has recently become ill and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital his condition declined and he was flown to Pittsburgh in critical condition. His wife has been by his side and is staying in Pittsburgh to remain close to him.

Women can stop by Punxsutawney pizzeria for free professional, casual work clothes

The buffet is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The buffet will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is available at the RHL parking lot, Northwest Bank, Goodman’s Food Liner, and Street Parking is available.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Smith has been an active member of the company for 20 years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Sinnemahoning Ambulance Service looking for volunteers

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One ambulance service in Cameron County is looking for volunteers. Residents from Grove and Gibson Township as well as Driftwood are being reminded of an opportunity to help others. The Sinnemahoning Ambulance Service is looking for volunteers that can provide ambulance service to residents and campers of the Sinnemahoning State […]
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fit N Fun House collects for food bank using Zumba classes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fit N Fun House hosted their 11th annual “Shake Our Canz And Goodz For Canned Goodz” event as they help to gather non-perishable foods for the St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Bank. The donation jar and the boxes of cans filled up quickly as participants gathered in the studio. Owner of Fit […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bingo fundraiser for THON to be held at Penn State DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks are invited to play bingo and have the chance to win prizes all for benefiting Penn State’s THON. Penn State DuBois’ Basket Bingo will take place Friday, Jan. 20 on campus inside the Hiller Building in the Student Union area. Participants have the chance to win prizes that are worth $50 […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Core boring work in DuBois area through Mid-February

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to core boring work in the greater DuBois area through mid-February. The contractor will implement short-term single-lane closures while collecting the core samples. They will begin collecting them on Monday, January 23, and continue until mid-February. PennDOT expects traffic impacts on […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands offering generous sign-on bonuses

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is offering generous sign-on bonuses to help recruit new talent for high-demand medical positions. Registered Nurses, LPNs, Certified Nursing Assistants, Medical Technologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Patient Care Technicians, and Phlebotomists can earn up to $15,000 in bonuses. The sign-on bonus will be paid in two parts six […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Claysburg-Kimmel Elementary launches “One School, One Book” program

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Claysburg-Kimmel Elementary School are all excited about reading the same book together with the school’s new One School, One Book program. All students will read a chapter of the book “The World According to Humphrey,” or have it read to them, each night for the next 15 days, […]
CLAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

DuBois Area United Way reaches $350,000 goal

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This year the DuBois Area United Way set a goal of raising $350,000 for their annual campaign, and they are happy to announce they hit the goal and many people in the DuBois area will benefit.  The United Way set the goal and had 90 days to raise the funds. […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone windmill update: construction “half-way done”

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Ridge Wind Farm in Tyrone is getting closer to adding new wind turbines — nine on the borough’s property. Borough Manager Ardean Latchford said construction is about halfway through and expects the windmills to be ready by 2024. “It seems like the whole process, other than a few supply […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews respond to barn fire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Multiple crews were called to a barn fire in Spring Mills Monday evening. The barn fire was located on Upper Georges Valley Road. Fire departments started to receive calls about the fire at 4:43 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. No injuries have been reported and no cause has been identified […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DEP: Heating oil found in water came from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania environmental authorities now know what caused heating oil to end up in a small stream in Ferguson Township. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PaDEP) received a report on Saturday, Jan. 14 about what was described as a sheen on the surface of the Beaver Branch and pools of […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WPAL Fitness Center preparing for Winter Warrior Showdown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, Jan. 21 the WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois will be hosting its 3rd annual Winter Warrior Showdown.  This event is a competition for powerlifting and or iron man. The events begin Friday, Jan. 20th with a weigh-in from 8-10 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. On Saturday there will be […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

1 killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

320 Coalition, community members remember MLK’s life and legacy

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 320 Coalition in State College welcomed community members to different events to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16. The events reflected how his teachings are still relevant in their communities. The coalition welcomed residents first to the Schlow Library for an interactive display of the history […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YourErie

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

AASD to allow officers to carry semi-automatic rifles

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area School Board voted at their meeting Tuesday evening to approve a policy amendment that allows their police force to carry semi-automatic patrol rifles. The amendment is a result of officers bringing their concerns forward. They said that the school campus is too large for them to defend in a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Juniata College students take part in MLK Day of Service

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– 65 Juniata College members spent the majority of their holiday volunteering across different organizations in Huntingdon County. Martin Luther King Jr day not only recognizes the work and legacy of the civil rights leader but it serves as a day for community service. Americans are encouraged to participate in meaningful change […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy