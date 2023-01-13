ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Applications for 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program open Jan. 23

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAWce_0kE6l6Zg00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The 2023-24 USS ALABAMA Crewmate program applications are set to open for young women ages 19 to 21 on January 23. Participants represent Battleship Memorial Park at events and public appearances throughout Alabama.

The program, founded in 1967, is an ambassador program which has offered “more than 250 young women the opportunity to serve in this position and to earn scholarship funds to the college of their choice,” according to the release.

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule

You can download the application from the USS ALABAMA website . Applicants must be between the ages of 19 and 21. Their 19th birthday must be by March 27, 2023 and “have not reached their 21st birthday by the same date.” You must live in either Mobile or Baldwin County.

The USS Alabama crewmates will represent Battleship Memorial Park and the State of Alabama “at a variety of events and public appearances through the state.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nl3BF_0kE6l6Zg00
2022 USS Alabama Battleship Crewmates

Poise, appearance, strength of application, references and an interview all play a part in the selection process. Six young women will be selected.

$13,500.00 in scholarship money is awarded to the young women selected as USS ALABAMA Crewmates each year, according to the USS Alabama website.

Scholarship breakdown:

  1. Miss USS Alabama – $3,000
  2. Miss USS Drum – $2,500
  3. Remaining four crewmates – $2,000

You can also pick up an application at Battleship Memorial Park’s Ticket Office (2703 Battleship Parkway). The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m..

For more information on the USS ALABAMA Crewmate Program, please call Lynne Price at 251-438-2834, or email lprice@ussalabama.com .

