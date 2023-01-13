Read full article on original website
Shapiro and Davis make final day of service stop in Harrisburg before inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis stopped by Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life in Harrisburg Monday for the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service. The pair chose to dedicate their inaugural weekend to serve Pennsylvania communities and this was their third and...
Man charged, accused of intimidating witness not to testify in court
POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Kunkletown was arrested after allegedly being found intimidating a woman to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to State Police, between November and December 2022, 59-year-old David Frantz intimidated a 48-year-old woman not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in Monroe County.
MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
Scranton man arrested; facing several drug charges
Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Matthew Tighe, 44, of Scranton is facing felony drug sales and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with misdemeanor drug charges after police allege he was involved in several drug sales. Troopers say Tighe was arrested on Thursday. Authorities searched different...
Brothers behind bars after allegedly beating man outside Scranton bar
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers from Scranton are in jail facing multiple assault-related charges after police say they beat a man outside a bar so badly that he is now in critical condition. According to Scranton Police, officers were dispatched to the Thirsty Elephant bar just before...
Civil rights activist recalls fighting segregation in speech at King's College
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — The 2023 Barbara Sabol Memorial Lecture was held today at Kingston College with activist Offie Wortham giving the keynote address. The event was co sponsored by Wilkes-Barre Peace and Justice Center, the local NAACP chapter and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Wyoming Valley. Congressman Matt...
Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township
COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
Man accused of running wife off road while shooting, kidnapping victim
HARRISBURG, Pa. (TND) — A husband in Pennsylvania facing a string of charges involving his wife, including trying to kill her. Harrisburg police said early Sunday morning, they got a call about a domestic disturbance and a vehicle that had been shot. Officers said Erick Vazquez-Torres approached his wife...
Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
Two men thrown from their vehicles, pronounced dead as result of crash in Monroe County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Update 1/17/23: State Police announced the identities of two men who died as the result of a crash on Monday afternoon. According to a PSP report, 68-year-old Donn Innes, of Weatherly, and 31-year-old Jeffrey Bates, of Danville, died after being ejected from their vehicles.
Columbia Street Arch Bridge expected to be completed in July of 2024
Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County (WOLF) — With an $3 million project, the Columbia Street Arch Bridge in Schuylkill Haven is being replaced. The old bridge is a significant project as it was over 100-year-old bridge. PennDOT tells us they tried to minimize the amount of traffic delays even with...
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning
Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
Wheel restaurant giving Pottsville " a taste of something new"
Pottsville, Schuylkill County(WOLF) — Wheel in Pottsville is switching up the restaurant from a build your own grilled cheese’s to tacos, tapas, and tequila concept. From inspiration from around the world being implemented within the menu, this unique experience will give Schuylkill County residents a taste of something new to the area.
Celebration of Life honoring local musician
Northumberland County (WOLF) — A local musician was honored today with a Celebration of Life at Front Street Station in Northumberland. With nearly 100 musicians attending, sharing their love of music for their beloved friend. “Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every note.” A saying from Scott Bachman, a recognized...
Royals set to battle Trojans
It is hard for a basketball team that loses it top two scorers, makes it all the way to the state semi finals to come back the next season and pick up where they left off but that is what Holy Redeemer has done. The Royals have won 12 of 14 games and that momentum built up from last season has carried over.
