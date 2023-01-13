ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Man charged, accused of intimidating witness not to testify in court

POLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Kunkletown was arrested after allegedly being found intimidating a woman to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to State Police, between November and December 2022, 59-year-old David Frantz intimidated a 48-year-old woman not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in Monroe County.
KUNKLETOWN, PA
MLK Day event at Penn State Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Scranton hosted its annual MLK Day event on Friday. The event included famous civil rights activist Minnie Jean Brown Trickey as a keynotes speaker. She's best known as a member of the Little Rock Nine. She and her peers were essential in...
SCRANTON, PA
Scranton man arrested; facing several drug charges

Scranton (Lackawanna County) - Pennsylvania State Police say Matthew Tighe, 44, of Scranton is facing felony drug sales and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, along with misdemeanor drug charges after police allege he was involved in several drug sales. Troopers say Tighe was arrested on Thursday. Authorities searched different...
SCRANTON, PA
Brothers behind bars after allegedly beating man outside Scranton bar

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two brothers from Scranton are in jail facing multiple assault-related charges after police say they beat a man outside a bar so badly that he is now in critical condition. According to Scranton Police, officers were dispatched to the Thirsty Elephant bar just before...
SCRANTON, PA
Fatal house fire in Coolbaugh Township

COOLBAUGH TWP, MONROE CO., (WOLF) — A man was found dead on the floor of a burning home in Monroe County over the weekend. Officials say crews were called to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township around 10:30 Saturday night for a reported house fire.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Man accused of running wife off road while shooting, kidnapping victim

HARRISBURG, Pa. (TND) — A husband in Pennsylvania facing a string of charges involving his wife, including trying to kill her. Harrisburg police said early Sunday morning, they got a call about a domestic disturbance and a vehicle that had been shot. Officers said Erick Vazquez-Torres approached his wife...
HARRISBURG, PA
Alcohol Prices Increase by 4% Across the Commonwealth

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The price of many items across the Commonwealth have gone up, including alcohol. This past weekend, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board raised prices, a first since 2019. FOX56'as Jake Sarwar talked with the PLCB and a local bar owner to understand the impact. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Firefighters battle apartment fire in Pottsville early Saturday morning

Pottsville (Schuylkill County) - Pottsville Firefighters, along with others from different fire departments, battled a fire at an apartment complex located at 653 West John O'Hara Street for a reported apartment building fire. Fire officials say the blaze damaged three units. It's not known how that fire started or how...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Wheel restaurant giving Pottsville " a taste of something new"

Pottsville, Schuylkill County(WOLF) — Wheel in Pottsville is switching up the restaurant from a build your own grilled cheese’s to tacos, tapas, and tequila concept. From inspiration from around the world being implemented within the menu, this unique experience will give Schuylkill County residents a taste of something new to the area.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Celebration of Life honoring local musician

Northumberland County (WOLF) — A local musician was honored today with a Celebration of Life at Front Street Station in Northumberland. With nearly 100 musicians attending, sharing their love of music for their beloved friend. “Love Every Gig, Every Song, Every note.” A saying from Scott Bachman, a recognized...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Royals set to battle Trojans

It is hard for a basketball team that loses it top two scorers, makes it all the way to the state semi finals to come back the next season and pick up where they left off but that is what Holy Redeemer has done. The Royals have won 12 of 14 games and that momentum built up from last season has carried over.

