Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime by phone

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque crime victims will have more time each day to report certain cases to the police department’s telephone unit starting tomorrow. Albuquerque Police says it will expanded reporting hours to the “Telephone Reporting Unit” (TRU) from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter

The change will give between three to five extra hours a day for people to call in reports for police to document. Previously, APD’s TRU used to stop taking calls at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends. Albuquerque Police say the TRU should be used in cases where the suspect’s identity is unknown as well as all minor crime reports that don’t require field investigation by working patrol officers.

TRU staffers are considered professional, non-sworn employees. APD says crimes with no suspect information or evidence (fingerprints, video, witnesses, etc.) can be documented by the Telephone Reporting Unit.

Albuquerque Police’s TRU can be reached by calling 505-242-2677 or 505-242-COPS. Online reporting can also be done at this link. Here’s a list of common crimes that the city says people should report to the TRU:

  • Auto Burglary
  • Auto Theft
  • Larceny
  • Lost Items (i.e. cell phones, purse)
  • Vandalism/Graffiti
  • Runaways
  • Simple Assault and Battery
  • Harassment/Threats
  • Embezzlement
  • Indecent Exposure
  • Fraud/Forgery
