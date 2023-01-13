ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Free entrance at Lake Mead, Death Valley national parks on Monday for MLK Day

By Greg Haas
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Entrance fees to national parks will be waived on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but Nevada state parks are not included.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Death Valley National Park are participating in the free day. Charges for amenities such as boat ramps remain in place, but admission is free.

A banner on the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area website says admission is free on Monday, but reservations for the Scenic Loop are still required. Follow the link to make a reservation, and the fee is waived on Monday.

Great Basin National Park in east-central Nevada doesn’t charge entrance fees, according to park superintendent James Woolsey.

The federal holiday is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects around the country — including national parks. The National Park Service provides information about volunteer opportunities, but none are currently listed in Nevada.

The National Park Service website posted a quote from King’s widow, Coretta Scott King, in support of volunteerism: “The greatest birthday gift my husband could receive is if people of all racial and ethnic backgrounds celebrated the holiday by performing individual acts of kindness through service to others.”

The free-admission day is not observed by Nevada state parks, but entrance is free on two other days during the year: National Get Outdoors Day (Saturday, June 10) and National Public Lands Day (Saturday, Sept. 23).

