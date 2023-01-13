ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport man beat homeless person to death on Fairfield Avenue, police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal Jan. 11 beating of a homeless man. Elijah Humphrey, 32, of Fairfield Avenue, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree intimidation due to bias Tuesday, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. Humphrey was held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed

Police UPDATE: On January 17, 2023, at approximately 1044 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a phone call stating a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry, bearing Connecticut Classic registration 00SHRD, at the Intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Bridgeport woman struck, killed on Route 8

SHELTON, Conn. — A Bridgeport woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Route 8 overnight, state police said. The crash happened in Shelton just after midnight Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Joan Forgas had been parked between the right lane and right shoulder of Route 8 north, near the exit 13 ramp.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Dog attack under investigation in Vernon

Martin Luther King Jr. Day children's march and ceremony. Wrong-way crashes prompt calls to make CT roads safer. Small dog killed, two adults injured in dog attack in Vernon. New Haven on the New York Times' list of best cities to visit.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. State police said troopers responded to a multi-car accident near exit 33. The highway reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash was reported to the Department of Transportation at 6:26...
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Two-car crash closes I-91 off-ramp in Hartford

HARTFORD — A two-car collision shut down an Interstate 91 off-ramp in Hartford Monday morning, according to state police. A state police spokesperson said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-91, in the area of Exit 29A, around 8:57 a.m. Monday. At least one person involved reported...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating armed robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy