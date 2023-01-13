Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport man beat homeless person to death on Fairfield Avenue, police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal Jan. 11 beating of a homeless man. Elijah Humphrey, 32, of Fairfield Avenue, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree intimidation due to bias Tuesday, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. Humphrey was held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
NBC Connecticut
Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Killed
Police UPDATE: On January 17, 2023, at approximately 1044 hours, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a phone call stating a pedestrian was struck by a dark green Toyota Camry, bearing Connecticut Classic registration 00SHRD, at the Intersection of East Main Street and Pulaski Street. The witness stated the pedestrian was bleeding from injuries sustained from the collision, and a dark green Toyota Camry drove away from the scene.
Bridgeport woman struck, killed on Route 8
SHELTON, Conn. — A Bridgeport woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Route 8 overnight, state police said. The crash happened in Shelton just after midnight Wednesday. Police said 32-year-old Joan Forgas had been parked between the right lane and right shoulder of Route 8 north, near the exit 13 ramp.
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
One person injured in Union Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured Monday night in a shooting on Union Street in Springfield.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Dog attack under investigation in Vernon
Martin Luther King Jr. Day children's march and ceremony. Wrong-way crashes prompt calls to make CT roads safer. Small dog killed, two adults injured in dog attack in Vernon. New Haven on the New York Times' list of best cities to visit.
Meriden woman sentenced for 8-year-old son’s death, arson
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden woman was sentenced on Tuesday for killing her eight-year-old son and committing second-degree arson, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice. New Haven State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. said Karin Ziolkowski was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and second-degree arson. According to evidence […]
Arrest made in Ellington Masonic lodge arson: State police
A Vernon man is facing charges after state police said he set fire to the Fayette Lodge in Ellington. State police said the fire started around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 7. The lodge was located on Orchard Street in Ellington. When crews got to the scene, they found a working...
Eyewitness News
Serious injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. State police said troopers responded to a multi-car accident near exit 33. The highway reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash was reported to the Department of Transportation at 6:26...
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads guilty in fatal New Britain crash that killed Bristol woman
NEW BRITAIN -- A Hartford man has pleaded guilty in a New Britain car crash that killed a Bristol woman in 2020. Jeremiah Lopez, 22, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County
New update: LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville CrashThis story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in S…
News 12
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Three teenage girls were arrested in connection to multiple fights at the Westfield Trumbull mall. Police say a 15-year-old girl was also charged with assaulting an officer after spitting on a trooper. Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large...
fox61.com
Middletown suspect arrested for involvement in shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown made an arrest following a reported fight and shooting on Sunday, where the suspect fled the scene. The investigation began around 8 p.m. on Sunday when police responded to the area of 48 Liberty Street to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived at the scene they discovered evidence of a shooting and multiple witnesses, police said.
nbcboston.com
Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Springfield, Mass. Arrested on I-91 in Conn.
Connecticut State Police said a man that's accused of kidnapping a woman in Springfield, Massachusetts, was found and arrested on Interstate 91 in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said the alleged kidnapping happened at about 8 p.m. Springfield officers gave a description of the suspect vehicle, which was a gold Chevy...
darientimes.com
Police: Two-car crash closes I-91 off-ramp in Hartford
HARTFORD — A two-car collision shut down an Interstate 91 off-ramp in Hartford Monday morning, according to state police. A state police spokesperson said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-91, in the area of Exit 29A, around 8:57 a.m. Monday. At least one person involved reported...
News 12
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
The family of a Connecticut teen who was fatally shot by state trooper following a high-speed chase in 2020 will mark three years since his death in a "commemoration of life." The family of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane is inviting the public to take part in Sunday's event. Soulemane led police...
3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
