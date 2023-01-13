ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

lionathletics.com

Lion Men's Basketball cruises to an 81-66 win over Lamar

COMMERCE – After falling behind 9-0 to start the game, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men's basketball team outscored the Lamar Cardinals, 81-55, the rest of Saturday afternoon to cruise to an 81-66 win in the Field House. The Lions had a lead as big as 23 in the game...
COMMERCE, TX
lionathletics.com

Robinson moves to third in all-time scoring, Lions win fifth straight

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women's basketball continues to impress in its first season in the Southland Conference, moving to 5-0 in conference play, with a 57-52 win over the Lamar Cardinals inside the Field House on Saturday afternoon. The Lions are 5-0 to start conference play for...
COMMERCE, TX
lionathletics.com

Smith wins 60 meter dash to close out Corky Classic

LUBBOCK – The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams completed their first meet of the season on Saturday at the Corky Classic hosted by Texas Tech at the Sports Performance Center, with J.T. Smith winning the 60 meter dash. Full results of the meet can be found HERE.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

