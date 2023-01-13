The WSU Retiree Center is pleased to announce that the “Is an Electric Vehicle for Me?” Senior U course begins on Wednesday, February 1. The class will run for four weeks from 2:30-4 p.m., and course dates are February 1, 8, 15, and 22. This course will be taught in person on the WSU campus and held in Maxwell Hall, Room 259. All COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the university will need to be followed. Currently masks are not required in campus buildings.

