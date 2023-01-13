ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, TN

WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smokies Parking Passes going on sale

Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17. Smokies Parking Passes going on sale. Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister's incident

Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out of the meeting after a heated debate involving the McAlister's cashier who was fired after a social media post claimed that deputies were refused service. Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister’s …. Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Crash closes section of E. Magnolia

Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17. The Seven on 1/17. News at 5 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to keep families warm

Through the Knoxville Utilities Board's Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury, or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fatal house fire in Greene County

One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Chuckey home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Chuckey home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. News at 11 on 1/16. The...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Volunteer firefighters accused of arson

Three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire according to WRIL. Three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire according to WRIL. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WATE

Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in Knoxville

One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in …. One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN

