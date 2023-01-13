Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Commission vote bypass around Knoxville
Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Clean up efforts underway after tornadoes touchdown in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews have been working around the clock to get things cleaned up after two tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County. East Highway 25 near Baneberry was busy as usual Friday and so were teams off the side of the road repairing broken power poles and downed lines. “Appeared to be […]
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
WATE
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
WATE
Smokies Parking Passes going on sale
Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth as possible," the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will offer early sales of annual parking tags starting January 17. Smokies Parking Passes going on sale. Smokies park officials said in order to make the transition “as smooth...
5 children injured by broken window during storm at Newport Grammar School
Newport City Schools director Sandra Burchette said the school lost 1/3 of its new roof, causing guttering to shatter a 4th grade classroom window.
WMAZ
NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes reported in Jefferson Co. and 1 in Meigs Co. during East TN storms Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
WATE
Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister's incident
Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out of the meeting after a heated debate involving the McAlister's cashier who was fired after a social media post claimed that deputies were refused service. Fireworks at County Commission meeting over McAlister’s …. Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy walked out...
WATE
Crash closes section of E. Magnolia
Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon received severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. News at 11 on 1/17. News at 6 on 1/17. The Seven on 1/17. News at 5 on...
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WATE
KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to keep families warm
Through the Knoxville Utilities Board's Project Help, community donations provide emergency heating assistance to those in need due to job loss, illness, injury, or disability, as well as seniors struggling with the rising cost of living. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. KUB kicks off 2023 Project Help to...
WATE
Fatal house fire in Greene County
One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Chuckey home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. One person was found dead Sunday morning after a basement fire in a Chuckey home, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. News at 11 on 1/16. The...
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
WATE
Volunteer firefighters accused of arson
Three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire according to WRIL. Three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire according to WRIL. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6...
Three Bell County volunteer firefighters charged with arson
Three firefighters in Bell County, Kentucky have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire, according to WRIL.
Snow at times Friday
Snow showers will start Friday morning and most of Middle TN and Southern KY will see them.
WATE
Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in Knoxville
One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police speak on ‘significant’ crash in …. One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department.
Comments / 0