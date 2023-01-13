Read full article on original website
Related
$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
UPDATE: Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found Safe
UPDATE TO THE STORY OF VICKI! Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
21-year-old Newaygo County man falls through frozen lake, develops hypothermia; Michigan DNR issues renewed call for ice safety
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging extreme caution on and around ice after a 21-year-old Newaygo County man and a conservation officer fell through a lake surface Sunday, resulting in hypothermia.
19-year-old seriously injured when pickup, box truck collide on M-6
Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a crash on M-6 southeast of Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Missing Bowne Twp. woman returns home
Deputies are looking for a missing woman in Kent County.
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify man killed in Saturday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was shot in killed in Grand Rapids Saturday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Jontell White’s death has been ruled a homicide. White was shot and killed early Saturday morning near South Division Avenue, police say. Those...
Grand Rapids man searching for missing dog, link to late-fiancée
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Tom O'Malley is powering through the heartbreak of his missing dog Francis. "When the rest of the world hates me, Francis loves me." Or as O'Malley says, "He is my best friend. Not one of, he is." O'Malley explains last week he had to go...
Speeding Driver Loses Control On US-131 And Crashes Into Building
Looking at these pictures from the Michigan State Police it's safe to say the teen driver is lucky to be alive and able to walk away from this crash with just minor injuries. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services,. motor vehicle crashes are the number one...
Kent County Deputies: missing woman who suffers from dementia returned home
Deputies in Kent County are looking for a missing woman who suffers from dementia. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 72-year-old Vicky Graham.
Fox17
Know the Law: Snow Removal Laws
With winter in full swing and snow storms being inevitable, Grand Rapids personal injury attorney, Tom Sinas, revisits Michigan’s snow removal laws, including handling snowy sidewalks and clearing snow from cars. To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333. This segment is paid for by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.
Video shows deadly shooting outside Grand Rapids nightclub
When Jontell White walked out of a Grand Rapids nightclub around 2 a.m. Saturday, he had 12 seconds to live.
Jontell White identified as victim in fatal Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identity of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Jontell White was found dead around 1:45 a.m. near 1900 S Division after police responded to the sound of gunfire. GRPD said in a...
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
Fox17
Holland Hospital ranked #1 in Michigan for surgery
HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital has been ranked the number one hospital in Michigan on Healthgrades’ list of America’s Best Hospitals for Surgical Care!. The healthcare center also ranks among the top 5% in the U.S. “Holland Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to the communities...
MSP: Northern Michigan man arrested after accusing women of stealing his meth, holding them hostage
A Northern Michigan man is behind bars after allegedly holding two women hostage Saturday morning, a situation sparked by allegations of stolen meth.
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
Michigan State Police Respond to Armed Barricade in Manistee County
Michigan State Police responded to an armed barricade in Wellston on Saturday morning. According to the State Police, their Emergency Support Team responded to the scene on Lily Road, located in Manistee County. Troopers say they took the man into custody without incident. 9&10 will update this article as we...
Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan
There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
GRPD: Two cars exchange gunfire, injure toddler in crash
Police say they were called around 2:40 pm on Monday, about two cars driving through the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, as well as the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE
