Newaygo County, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
WEST OLIVE, MI
97.9 WGRD

UPDATE: Missing Grand Rapids Woman Found Safe

UPDATE TO THE STORY OF VICKI! Vicki has been found and returned home safely late last night the Kent County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were speaking with her family. ORIGINAL STORY: It's always so scary and sad for a family when a beloved family member wonders off and can't be found, especially when they suffer from dementia.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify man killed in Saturday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who was shot in killed in Grand Rapids Saturday has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department says 30-year-old Jontell White’s death has been ruled a homicide. White was shot and killed early Saturday morning near South Division Avenue, police say. Those...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Snow Removal Laws

With winter in full swing and snow storms being inevitable, Grand Rapids personal injury attorney, Tom Sinas, revisits Michigan’s snow removal laws, including handling snowy sidewalks and clearing snow from cars. To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333. This segment is paid for by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holland Hospital ranked #1 in Michigan for surgery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital has been ranked the number one hospital in Michigan on Healthgrades’ list of America’s Best Hospitals for Surgical Care!. The healthcare center also ranks among the top 5% in the U.S. “Holland Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to the communities...
HOLLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Winter storm coming? Potential for heavy snow in parts of Michigan

There’s growing confidence among National Weather Service forecasts that a storm system on track to roll through the Great Lakes area later this week could bring some heavy snow for some areas of Northern Michigan. This is great news for winter enthusiasts who have been disappointed to see our snowpack melt away over the last few weeks. But not-so-great news for those of us happy to be giving our shovels and snowblowers a rest.
MICHIGAN STATE

