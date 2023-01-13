The First Look of Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in ‘Back to Black’ Is Here

Marisa Abela has fans doing a double take in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s upcoming biopic, Back to Black , in which the 26-year-old Industry actress is set to play Amy Winehouse .

“Marisa Abela…watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!” Taylor-Johnson captioned a photo of Abela, in which she’s seen in Winehouse’s signature beehive hairstyle and hoop earrings.

Abela also shared a series of photos her her own Instagram page, posing in front of a large brick mural of Winehouse. “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin down,” she captioned the post, in reference to the “Tears Dry on Their Own” singer’s speech at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Studiocanal is behind the Back to Black , which is backed by Winehouse’s estate. Matt Greenhalgh penned the screenplay, with exact plot details currently unknown.

The Grammy-winning singer is best known for her groundbreaking sophomore album Back to Black , which included the Hot 100 hits “Rehab” and “You Know I’m No Good.” The singer, who battled drug and alcohol addiction, died in 2011 at age 27 from alcohol poisoning.

Taylor-Johnson directed the first installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Taylor-Johnson’s other film credits include Nowhere Boy and A Million Little Pieces .