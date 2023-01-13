ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The First Look of Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Is Here

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Marisa Abela has fans doing a double take in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s upcoming biopic, Back to Black , in which the 26-year-old Industry actress is set to play Amy Winehouse .

“Marisa Abela…watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!” Taylor-Johnson captioned a photo of Abela, in which she’s seen in Winehouse’s signature beehive hairstyle and hoop earrings.

Abela also shared a series of photos her her own Instagram page, posing in front of a large brick mural of Winehouse. “And for London. This is for London. Cause Camden Town ain’t burnin down,” she captioned the post, in reference to the “Tears Dry on Their Own” singer’s speech at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Studiocanal is behind the Back to Black , which is backed by Winehouse’s estate. Matt Greenhalgh penned the screenplay, with exact plot details currently unknown.

The Grammy-winning singer is best known for her groundbreaking sophomore album Back to Black , which included the Hot 100 hits “Rehab” and “You Know I’m No Good.” The singer, who battled drug and alcohol addiction, died in 2011 at age 27 from alcohol poisoning.

Taylor-Johnson directed the first installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Taylor-Johnson’s other film credits include Nowhere Boy and A Million Little Pieces .

Billboard

The National Tease New Album With Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers & Sufjan Stevens

The National are teasing their next project, and it’s shaping up to be a high-profile one. On Friday (Jan. 13), the group uploaded a video of lead singer Matt Berninger in a sepia-toned clip sitting at a piano bench and reading a copy of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as a sparse, piano instrumental softly plays in the background. The short video clip also included a link to a password-protected page on their website, americanmary.com/lp9. Fans were quick find out how to access the page (spoiler alert: “EVIL FOREBODINGS” unlocks the mysterious link). When opened, the page features a video with the same piano melody,...
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Was Supposed to Be Part of Madonna & Britney Spears’ Iconic VMAs Kiss

Remember when the Queen of Pop kissed the Princess of Pop at the VMAs? Turns out, Madonna and Britney Spears‘ iconic awards show performance moment was actually supposed to include someone else who’s pop music royalty: Jennifer Lopez. In a new interview with E! News ahead of the Jan. 27 streaming release of Shotgun Wedding, her upcoming Prime Video film with Josh Duhamel, J Lo confirmed rumors that she’d originally been tapped for Madonna’s headline-making musical performance at the 2003 Video Music Awards. She also explained why she ended up not doing the show, which resulted in Christina Aguilera stepping in...
Billboard

Austin Butler Remembers the ‘Bright Light’ of Lisa Marie Presley: ‘My Heart Is Completely Shattered’

Elvis star Austin Butler is remembering the “bright light” of Lisa Marie Presley, a day after the singer/songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley died Thursday at age 54. “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement, acknowledging Lisa Marie’s three surviving children — 33-year-old actress Riley Keough and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood — as well as mother Priscilla Presley, 77. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish...
Billboard

SZA Drops Four-Track ‘Kill Bill’ Bundle

SZA has quadrupled down on the success of her hit “Kill Bill.” On Friday (Jan. 13), the singer dropped a four-track “Kill Bill” bundle featuring the original song, as well as a sped-up version, instrumental and vocal takes. The track from the singer’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album SOS leapt to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart this week, marking her first chart-topper on the list. “Kill Bill” raced to No. 1 from No. 11, surpassing its prior No. 5 high set upon its debut three weeks earlier. The song marks the first No. 1 for the St....
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Jack Antonoff Says He & Taylor Swift ‘Never’ Expected ‘Anti-Hero’ to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week, logging an eighth total week on top. The achievement also marks the superstar’s longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing “Blank Space,” which stayed at the summit for seven weeks in 2014-15. To celebrate, Swift’s co-writer and producer Jack Antonoff took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to share a film-style photo of the two pouring drinks. “Remembering right before anti hero came out Taylor saying it’s her favorite song lyrically and that’s why it’s [the] first single,” he wrote under the picture. “But it’s a...
Billboard

Nick Jonas Confirms Next Jonas Brothers Album Is ‘Done’

2023 is the year of the Jonas Brothers. Nick Jonas joined his former fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show on Friday (Jan. 13), where he discussed navigating life as a new father and, of course, upcoming music following the success of the sibling trio’s Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. “Later this year, there will be a tour,” he revealed to Clarkson, who asked him if he’s prepared to balance both touring life and fatherhood, as the 30-year-old shares one-year-old Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra. “I will probably be hitting you up for advice on...
Billboard

Dolly Parton Sends Condolences to Priscilla Presley After Lisa Marie’s Death: ‘I Know How Sad You Must Be’

Dolly Parton has offered her condolences following the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley on Thursday (Jan. 12) at age 54. Related Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland Next to Her Son 01/13/2023 In a social media post, Parton addressed Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother, directly. “Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God comfort you at this time,” she began before turning to the late King of Rock n’ Roll and his daughter. “Elvis, I know how happy you must be to finally have her home and to have her back with you. Lisa Marie, may you rest in...
Billboard

Lisa Marie Presley Public Memorial to be Held at Graceland

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley will be held next weekend at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley. The memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held on the front lawn of the mansion at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, according to a representative of her daughter and actor Riley Keough. The general public is invited to attend, with details about the service available here. Related Jennifer Lopez Dishes About 'Emotional Transition' of Blending Families With Ben Affleck 01/17/2023 Presley, 54, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. It was previously announced that Presley will be buried...
MEMPHIS, TN
Billboard

‘Lovers & Friends’ Music Festival Unveils Its Y2K-Centric 2023 Lineup: Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown & More

Despite the fact that it actually happened last year, some fans still think Lovers & Friends Fest is too good to be true. But rest assured–the festival lineup, presented by Usher himself, was unveiled today on social media. The one-day only festival taking place on May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds will prove to be a star-studded smörgåsbord of nostalgia for Y2K natives and newcomers alike. The festival also recruited some 2010s and 2020s favorites for their 45-act festival. Featured artists and groups will include Usher, Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Flo Rida, Master P...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Lana Del Rey Reveals ‘Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ Track List Featuring Bleachers, Father John Misty & More

We’re officially two months away from the arrival of Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and on Friday (Jan. 13), the singer unveiled the official track listing for the much-anticipated release in a post on her private Instagram page. The 16-track set out on March 10 includes the previously released title track, as well as a number of collaborations. Del Rey is teaming up with Father John Misty on “Let the Light In,” Tommy Genesis on “Peppers” and Bleachers on “Margaret,” seemingly a sweet reference to frontman Jack Antonoff‘s fiancée Margaret Qualley. Both Jon Batiste...
Billboard

Jennifer Coolidge Gushes Over Ariana Grande: ‘I Have Never Met Anyone Like Her in My Life’

Everybody knows that Ariana Grande is a force of nature when it comes to belting out pop hits, but according to Jennifer Coolidge, the 29-year-old vocalist is also an enigma outside of the studio, too. Gushing to ET Canada, the White Lotus star opened up Monday (Jan. 16) about the pair’s fateful friendship and the mystical qualities of Grande’s “rare” personality. “I love that girl,” she told the publication. “She has so much cool. I mean, she’s at the beginning of her life and it’s like I… she is someone that is such an unusual story because she’s this very, very...
Billboard

TINI, Los Dos Carnales, Yandel & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from TINI, Los Dos Carnales and a collaboration between J Quiles and Myke Towers, to name a few. The list includes Yandel‘s seventh solo studio album R3SISTENCIA (resistance), which is home to 17 tracks. It includes his latest single “Yandel 150” with Colombian artist Feid. “This project defines what I am living at this very moment, because no matter the hustle, the pressure, the time, years, or transitions; I’m still here… stronger than ever,...
Billboard

SZA Spends First Week at No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart Thanks to ‘SOS’ Tracks

SZA soars from No. 5 to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Jan. 14), becoming the top songwriter in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to 15 charting songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, all of which appear on her latest album, SOS. Leading the way is the album’s standout track “Kill Bill,” which jumps 11-3 on the Hot 100, returning to its peak, with 28 million official streams (up 5%), 1.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up a whopping 703%, as it’s now being promoted to pop radio, alongside the set’s “Nobody Gets Me”) and...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Guitar, Eminem Signed Gym Shoes, J-Hope Jumpsuit Slated for MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

A signature Taylor Swift guitar, a pair of Eminem sneakers and an iconic stage outfit from a member of BTS are among the items going under the gavel next month at the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction. According to a Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) release announcing the sale from Julien’s Auctions, the Feb. 5 event will take place following that night’s 65th annual Grammy Awards. Among the items slated to benefit the organization that helps musicians with financial and medical needs, is a signed, but never played, Epiphone acoustic guitar that features the artwork for Swift’s 2020 pandemic album Evermore; the instrument...
Billboard

Madonna Channels Jesus at All-Female Last Supper, Talks ‘Celebration Tour,’ Biopic For Vanity Fair ‘Icon Issue’

Madonna is used to making history, but in a first, the singer adorns the cover of three different editions of Vanity Fair in Italy, Spain and France this month in the kick-off to the new annual “Icon Issue” project celebrating legends who “contribute[s] to shape the modern culture.” The massive project includes a sprawling portfolio of pictures created by photographers Luigi & Iango that expresses the “values Madonna has defended throughout her artistic path and iconography,” beginning with a provocative cover image of the singer as a weeping Virgin Mary, complete with a sword-pierced heart on the outside of her...
Billboard

Here’s Why Madonna’s All-Hits Celebration Tour Stands Out From Her Past Outings

Over her 40-plus-year career, Madonna has gone on a steady 11 tours, so what is it about her just-announced 12th trek — The Celebration Tour — that is creating so much buzz? Well, for one, she’s promising an all-hits setlist – which for Madonna takes some narrowing down, given her 38 Billboard Hot 100 top 10s and 50 Dance Club Songs No. 1s. And while she’s played a lot of her hits in concert before, as far as we know, this is the first time she’s not touring around a new album — so she truly only has her back catalog...
Billboard

2023 Urban One Honors, Feting LL Cool J, Bobby Brown & More, To Have Two Encore Airings

Encore presentations of the fifth Urban One Honors will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) and Sunday at 6 p.m ET (5 p.m. Central) on TV One and CLEO TV. Under the theme “Icons of the Culture,” the fifth annual Urban One Honors premiered on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. R&B star Tank hosted the show, which was taped at The Eastern in Atlanta on Dec. 2. Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett hosted a special backstage pass segment. Related LL COOL J Talks Relaunching Rock The Bells Festival & Upcoming Album With Q-Tip: ‘He Quarterbacked… 01/17/2023 LL Cool J received the Entertainment Icon honor....
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Lil Yachty Announces New Album ‘Let’s Start Here’

Lil Yachty is ready to enter into a new chapter of his musical career, and announced his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, on Tuesday (Jan. 17). “Let’s Start Here. – 1/27,” he captioned the cover art on his Instagram, which featured a distorted illustration of men and women suited up. “Chapter 2. Thank You for the patience.”  In an interview with Ice Box last year, the rapper revealed he was going in a different direction with the sound of his upcoming studio effort. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Becomes Her Sole Longest-Leading Hot 100 No. 1 With Eighth Week on Top

It’s a monster on the hill, in a good way: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, logging an eighth total week on top. With its latest frame at No. 1, Swift rewrites her longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing the seven weeks at the summit for “Blank Space” in 2014-15. Plus, SZA’s “Kill Bill” bumps to No. 2 on the Hot 100, a new career-high rank for the singer-songwriter, and Zach Bryan achieves his first top 10 with “Something in the Orange” at No. 10. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and...
Billboard

