Oklahoma vs. West Virginia men's basketball: How to watch, stream and follow live updates

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team returns home for a game against West Virginia at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) are looking to rebound from a 79-75 loss to No. 2 Kansas Tuesday, while the Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) suffered an 83-78 loss to Baylor Wednesday.

When is the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia basketball game?

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

Online: WatchESPN.com and ESPN app

How to stream the Oklahoma basketball vs. WVU game for free

You can stream ESPN on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here , and can get a free trial with fuboTV here .

Radio: KOKC 1520 AM, KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM

Online radio: thevarsitynetwork.com

Three things to know about OU vs. West Virginia basketball

• OU (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) must find its touch again after going 2-for-17 from distance (11.8%) against Kansas. It marked a season-low percentage for the Sooners, who have shot below 35% from deep in each of their last three games.

• OU allowed Kansas to go 31-for-39 from the free-throw line (79.5%), and it must watch its foul count against West Virginia. The Mountaineers get 21.7% of their points from the free-throw line, which is the 33rd-highest percentage in the nation.

• West Virginia (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) boasts four players who are averaging double-digit points per game. Atop that list is Erik Stevenson, a fifth-year guard who is on his fourth college team. The South Carolina transfer is averaging 13.8 points per game this season on 40.5% shooting from deep.

Who to follow on Twitter for updates on the Oklahoma basketball vs. WVU game

Follow The Oklahoman's Justin Martinez ( @JTheSportsDude ) for updates. Also, the official accounts for OU ( @OU_MBBall ) and West Virginia ( @ WVUhoops ) will have updates.

