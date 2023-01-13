Read full article on original website
A red flag bill too far
Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 13, 2023. Republicans...
Committee probing judiciary adopts amended final report
The Republican-led select committee formed late last session to probe — or, depending on who you ask, besmirch — the state judiciary voted Thursday to adopt an amended version of its final report to the Legislature. The 4-2 party-line vote came after the chair of the Select Committee...
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want...
Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing
Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Commission calls for a ‘legislative solution’ to Madison River crowding
An 11-year-old effort to manage crowding on one of Montana’s most popular fisheries stalled out without resolution yesterday when the Fish and Wildlife Commission decided not to advance regulatory changes on the Madison River. In lieu of pursuing a commission-directed rulemaking process, the commission expressed interest in putting the...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
Surfing the electoral and education whirlwinds
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Alex Sakariassen’s turn. Some interviews...
Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately
Citing issues ranging from mental health to attending college, Rep. Mallerie Stromswold, R-Billings, announced Saturday morning that she was resigning her seat in the Montana Legislature effective immediately. She becomes the third Republican representative in the past month to resign. Rep. Becky Beard, R-Helena, resigned in order to take the position of Sen. Terry Gauthier, […] The post Billings representative, Stromswold, resigns from the legislature effectively immediately appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lawmakers take another run at electric vehicle registration fee
The Montana Legislature is attempting, for a third time, to tax electric vehicles to bolster the state’s roadway construction and maintenance coffers. On Jan. 6, members of the House Transportation Committee heard testimony on House Bill 60, a measure that establishes an annual registration fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.
Bill would designate highway to the late Chief Earl Old Person
The late Chief Earl Old Person, the longest-serving elected tribal official in the U.S., may be honored with a highway designation on the Blackfeet Reservation, as proposed in a bill heard Thursday. Senate Bill 120 would designate U.S. Highway 89 from its intersection with Highway 2, just southeast of Browning, to the Canadian border “Chief […] The post Bill would designate highway to the late Chief Earl Old Person appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Health dept. proposes new requirements for Medicaid abortion coverage
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. This week MTFP obtained a copy of a proposed rule change from the Department of Public Health and Human Services that would add layers of red tape for low-income Montanans seeking Medicaid coverage for abortions and prohibit nurse practitioners and physician assistants from billing Medicaid for those services. By Friday, it was posted publicly along with information about its upcoming Jan. 12 hearing.
Bill to bring oversight to addiction recovery homes sees first hearing
A bill that would bring a degree of regulation to Montana’s sober living homes and incentivize operators to seek accreditation from industry organizations produced conflicting testimony in a Tuesday hearing before the Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee. If it becomes law, the policy would mark a new effort in...
Capitolized: Montana Freedom Caucus
This story is excerpted from Capitolized, a twice-weekly newsletter that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here.
Medicaid and abortion top health agenda for Montana lawmakers
HELENA — Montana lawmakers said lowering costs and expanding patient access will be their top health care goals for the new legislative session. But they also will have to contend with making changes to Medicaid, a management crisis at the Montana State Hospital, and proposals to regulate abortion. Republicans,...
What teacher licensing looked like in 2022
A Montana Office of Public Instruction report released Friday shows notable decreases in 2022 in the number of newly licensed teachers and those obtaining emergency employment authorizations following significant spikes in 2021. According to OPI’s report, the agency approved 1,207 new licenses last year, the lowest total since at least...
Legislature to begin assembling feedback on new House and Senate maps
The Legislature’s joint committee on redistricting will hold public testimony and adopt a resolution next week to provide feedback on how Montana establishes its new legislative districts, the chair of the committee said during its first meeting Thursday. Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, said he expects the committee to field...
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
Investigating politics
Montana Free Press is taking an out-of-office holiday break Dec. 26-30. Instead of new stories, we’ll be publishing MTFP editors’ and reporters’ looks back at their most impactful, interesting, challenging, and just plain favorite stories of the past year. Today is Arren Kimbel-Sannit’s turn. I was...
