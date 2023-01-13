• At 10:30 a.m. deputies arrested Justine Nicole Gahnz, 35, Robert Dwayne Coey, 37, Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, all from Lewiston, and Aaron Patrick Devorak, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 block of Highway 14 in Lewiston. According to the report, various drug paraphernalia were found in the residence where the individuals were found, and the paraphernalia allegedly had residue that tested positive for trace amounts of methamphetamine. Deputies said they also located 41 grams of an unknown brown substance that was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. The case is part of an ongoing investigation into narcotic-related activities at the residence, deputies said.

