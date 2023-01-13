Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Broadway Aldi reopens after closing in response to looting
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says it reopened its doors at 9 a.m.
Aldi opens back up on Broadway after being looted
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday Aldi's on Broadway in Buffalo opened its doors after it had to close due to being looted during the Blizzard of 2022. The store has been boarded up ever since but now it's back to business. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz thanked Aldi for...
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
GObike Buffalo offering free bike racks for Western New York
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — GObike Buffalo is taking steps to make it easier for people to use bicycles across Western New York. The organization's GO Buffalo Niagara team is now offering 175 free bike racks to organizations, along with towns, cities, and villages across our region. "We work to...
More Michigan Street Baptist Church plans revealed
BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On this Martin Luther King Junior Day, Empire State Development revealed plans for the next phase of construction at the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church in Buffalo. Phase 1, which included stabilizing the building, is over with. Phase 2, which will cost more...
buffalorising.com
Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?
Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
IKEA opens pick-up location in Cheektowaga
IKEA, the global home furnishing brand, has opened a pick-up location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, according to its website.
New Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural of Damar Hamlin has been unveiled in Buffalo. You can find it in Larkin Square, where the mural shows Damar making heart signs with his hands while wearing his number three jersey. The artist behind it, Adam Zyglis, says the mural is for...
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
FeedMore of WNY gives back on MLK Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King's holiday, Feed more Western New York and volunteers gives back to the community with multiple food drives; instead of using the day as a day off, organizations used it as a "day on" to reflect Dr. King's Philosophy. Volunteers kicked off a day of giving at Hamburg High School with a food drive and assembly. Then continued the day on the road doing home deliveries.
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Cloudy and spotty showers today and tomorrow, another storm system headed to WNY later this week
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clouds have returned and it may be quite some time before we see the sun again. For the rest of Tuesday, look for clouds with a few showers that will become a bit more widespread tonight. Tomorrow will see high temperatures fall back into the 30s and thus any showers that fall with a mix of rain and snow.
You can win Bills tickets if you can find items in local scavenger hunt
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labatt Blue has partnered up with the Buffalo Bills to offer fans an opportunity to win four playoff tickets to the next game. Fans can round up friends, and hunt around Western New York to find four hidden inflatable Blue light cans. The four scavenger hunt...
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
Local nun thwarts robbery at Response to Love Center on Saturday
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
News 2 You: Harry Potter's connection to Buffalo, Bells Markets, Boom Boxes, and Brick Phones all mark our weekly walk back through time
Barrack Obama was sworn in to serve a second term as president, and stressed the importance of action on the nation's deficit and what was then referred to as "global warming". Back in Buffalo, the 114 day NHL lockout was finally over, the Sabres returned to the ice, fans were...
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
