Mississippi State Basketball Guard Jamel Horton Jr. No Longer With Bulldogs
Guard Jamel Horton Jr. is no longer with the Mississippi State program.
texags.com
Slump continues as Mississippi State hands A&M its seventh straight loss
In its sixth game with just seven available players, Texas A&M’s woes on the hardwood did not let up as the Aggies fell to Mississippi State (13-5, 2-3), 60-44, on Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. Texas A&M (5-11, 0-6) has faced its share of adversity this season as this...
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: Launches tour in Mississippi military bases
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
wcbi.com
Several schools in the area received bomb threats Friday morning
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was just a normal Friday at schools in Columbus and Lowndes County, but early morning bomb threats changed the entire day. Students and teachers at Columbus High, New Hope Middle, and West Lowndes High school were evacuated from classes this morning. Aaliyah Porter,...
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
One injured in Mississippi VFW armed robbery
One person was injured and several more were robbed just before 7 p.m. Thursday night at a north Mississippi VFW. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry described the robbery as “an unconscionable act against those that have served and protected us.”. Columbus police said two armed suspects entered the bar...
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man arrested after drive-by shooting
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drive-by shooting incident led to the arrest of Billy Bowen. The Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital after a victim stated he was involved in a vehicle accident in the area of Highway 182 East and Lehmberg Road. The victim said...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
kicks96news.com
Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake
9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies arrest family duo with weed, crack cocaine
A mother and son duo was arrested on drug charges after Sheriff’s deputies found weed and crack cocaine at a Carver Avenue residence on Friday morning, the authorities said. The son, Korzay Thurrell Willis, 20, 243 Carter Avenue, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
