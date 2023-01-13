Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. America’s Pilot Pipeline Runs Through Mississippi. In the movie “Top Gun,” San Diego is referred to as “Fightertown, USA.” With all due respect to Hollywood, our state of Mississippi has multiple fightertowns, and I recently visited two of them: Columbus and Meridian. These were the first two stops in a statewide tour I am taking of Mississippi military bases as I prepare to serve as Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The visits were especially gratifying to me as a retired Air Force officer. I met with our airmen and base leadership, witnessed their flight operations firsthand, and heard about their successes and challenges. I also met with local community leaders and members of the defense industry who keep our forces well supplied. With 12 military installations and countless defense suppliers across our state, Mississippi should be proud of the role we play in protecting our country.

