Shreveport, LA

KPVI Newschannel 6

Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ask the Trooper: Driving in dense fog

SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving safely during dense fog. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Search underway for man in the Stanley area

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
STANLEY, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

