Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced. Sabonis, the NBA’s leading rebounder at 12.6 per game, led Sacramento to a 4-0 week and averaged a triple-double in the process, posting 18.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists in the four victories. Despite playing with a heavily taped right hand due to an avulsion fracture in his thumb, the two-time All-Star has led the Kings to a 24-18 record, the No. 4 seed in the West.
And-Ones: Mason, Terry, Africa, Eastern Trade Guide
Former NBA guard Frank Mason III has signed a deal with France’s SLUC Nancy Basket for the remainder of the season, the team announced in a press release. Mason was the 34th overall pick of the 2017 draft out of Kansas. He spent his first two seasons with Sacramento, appearing in 90 games, and then made brief appearances with the Bucks and Magic from 2019-21.
DeMar DeRozan set to return Sunday vs. Pistons
Bulls All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan intends to return to action from a right quad strain Thursday, reports K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago has gone 1-2 without the 6-foot-6 swingman, the team’s leading scorer and best player. “You get a different perspective when you are sitting back and...
Heat C Dewayne Dedmon speaks on recent suspension
Heat reserve big man Dewayne Dedmon has spoken about his recent suspension from Miami for the first time, reports Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. Dedmon was suspended from the club following a substitution during the team’s Tuesday victory over the Thunder. “I talked with [head coach Erik Spoelstra],...
Pistons willing to trade Bojan Bogdanovic for a first-round pick
The Pistons aren’t eager to trade Bojan Bogdanovic, but they’re willing to part with him for the right price, league sources tell James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Detroit is asking for an unprotected first-round pick at minimum, Edwards adds, and the front office is confident that offers in that range will materialize. That will lead to a difficult decision on whether to keep Bogdanovic in an effort to be competitive next season or to move him in exchange for draft help.
Trade candidate watch: Popular forward targets
Collins is only 25 years old, but he’s been in trade rumors for at least three years now. He’s a good player, he just doesn’t fit very well on Atlanta’s roster anymore. The reason his scoring has declined so precipitously – from 21.6 PPG in 2019-20...
Report: Timberwolves interested in former All-Star guard
The Clippers aren’t the only Western Conference playoff contender eyeing Mike Conley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Timberwolves have also expressed interest in the Jazz point guard. As Charania outlines, the Wolves will have to make a decision in the coming months on D’Angelo Russell, who...
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz discusses how trade rumors impact play
With the Sixers‘ 2022-2023 team salary just barely over the luxury tax line, there have been rumblings that the team will look to trade a non-rotation player to duck out of tax territory. Furkan Korkmaz, one player who has been cited as a candidate to be moved in such...
Cade Cunningham opens up about decision to have season-ending surgery
Cade Cunningham pondered his choices for a long time before electing to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, but he’s convinced that he made the right choice, writes James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Cunningham accompanied the Pistons on their flight to Paris for Thursday’s game, marking his first road trip with his teammates since having the operation last month.
