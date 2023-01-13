Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways. Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11. Video The post On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WANTED: 8 people suspected of violent crimes sought in the Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The following people are wanted in the Colorado Springs area. The information was provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. If you have information that could help with taking any of the following people into custody, you may be eligible for a reward. Call 719-634-7867 with information.
KKTV
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning. Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam...
KKTV
Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 14 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on […]
KKTV
Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Mom of missing Colorado Springs woman pleads for help and support ahead of murder trial
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 10 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
KKTV
Power restored after car crash triggers outage in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver knocked out power for thousands after smashing into a transformer Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Powers and Grinnell Boulevard, which is just south of the Colorado Springs Airport. State Patrol tells 11 News the driver may have been going too fast for the road conditions. They were uninjured.
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Woman cut across the face after physical altercation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
kvor.com
Woman Cut During Fight at King Soopers
Some new information this morning about a fight involving a knife at a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. Authorities identified a person in custody for the incident, 50-year-old Alfredo Chavez. Springs Police say about 5 p.m. yesterday, a witness reported an issue at the grocery store – located in the 2900 block of South Academy. Officers found that several people had been in a fight. During the incident, a woman was cut across the face. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening – but they are considered serious. The woman is recovering at a hospital.
KKTV
WATCH: Experts expect low visibility on roads in northern Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. One Springs business tells 11 News that without Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s sacrifice, they would not be able to do what they do.
Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: 1 injured, another arrested near Springs King Soopers
Around $50,000 of stolen property found sitting outside Colorado Springs home, police say. Authorities say they found two excavators, one truck and trailers. Blue Monday is considered one of the most depressing days of the year. The evacuation followed a phoned-in bomb threat. Attendees helped raise more than $55,000 in...
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
KKTV
Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
Comments / 3