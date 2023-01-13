ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways. Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11. Video The post On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 16 in connection to the theft of catalytic converters and other felony warrants after one of the suspects barricaded himself inside an RV just west of I-25 near Uintah Street. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call was received before noon on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Power restored after car crash triggers outage in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver knocked out power for thousands after smashing into a transformer Wednesday morning. The crash was reported at 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Powers and Grinnell Boulevard, which is just south of the Colorado Springs Airport. State Patrol tells 11 News the driver may have been going too fast for the road conditions. They were uninjured.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kvor.com

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help deputies identify 2 theft suspects in Fremont County

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft on Saturday, Jan. 14. If you have information regarding the two individuals or the truck pictured above, call (719) 276-5555 ext. 8 and reference case number 23-0058.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

