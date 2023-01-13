Multiple bills are in the works in the Nebraska Legislature that were influenced by a 63-page report released last week detailing the state's top housing needs. All state lawmakers were sent a copy of "Nebraska's 2022 Strategic Housing Framework," which calls for 35,000 affordable housing units to be built by 2028, among other big goals. One bill has already been introduced that was influenced by the report, and at least three more are on their way.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO