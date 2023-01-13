Read full article on original website
Schuylkill County offered Halcovage accusers $850,000 to settle, document shows
The four Schuylkill County employees who sued Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr. declined an offer to settle for $850,000 because they want the public “to hear all the facts and circumstances which support their claims” about sexual harassment and assault. The women’s attorney, Catherine Smith, gave that assessment...
Josh Shapiro set to be sworn in as governor Tuesday, will face challenges of running 5th most populated state in US
HARRISBURG, Pa. - We're just hours away from a major "changing of the guard" in Harrisburg. The era of Josh Shapiro begins Tuesday. He'll be saddled with the challenges of running the fifth most populated state in the country once he is sworn in as governor Tuesday. As last-minute details...
Hellertown library offers cards for purchase after Lower Saucon split
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County library is expanding its membership options amid an ongoing feud. The Hellertown Area Library will offer library cards for purchase to those who don't live in the borough. Community members can buy a library card in-person starting Tuesday, for $40 for individuals or $50...
HOLIDAY Philadelphia lawmakers tease bills marking ‘Jan.6 Day’ in schools
(The Center Square) – Three state lawmakers from Philadelphia said they will soon introduce legislation establishing the observance of “Jan. 6 Day” in public schools. The companion proposals from Sen. Art Haywood and Reps. Chris Rabb and Ed Neilson – all Democrats representing districts in Philadelphia – would also support a resolution to formally condemn the events at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 and designate the two-year anniversary of the incident as "1/6 Day" in Pennsylvania.
Lehigh Valley mayors highlight artwork showing Black female heroes at Banana Factory in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Artwork honoring Black heroes is being showcased in the Lehigh Valley. The mayors of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton came together at the Banana Factory Monday to present portraits of powerful Black women they chose for installation at their respective city halls. The pieces are from artist Bart...
Analysis: Hochul faces the upstater's challenge
Something unspoken lurks these days inside Albany’s gleaming and magnificent Capitol. Last week, as Kathy Hochul delivered the State of the State speech following her election as the first upstate governor in more than a century, it still crept through the hallways. Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt put it...
Lehigh Valley celebrates, honors Martin Luther King Jr.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was an activist, an icon and a hero. On the third Monday of January, America celebrates the man who fought for equality and systemic change. “Dr. Martin Luther King did a lot,” said Frankie West, president and organizer of the Dr. Martin...
Measure aims to clarify rules on courthouse dogs
OLYMPIA — Four dogs sat in a Washington state House hearing room and two more watched the room over Zoom as a legislative committee discussed rules dog handlers must follow in courthouses for dogs to assist people who are providing testimony, including youths with disabilities. “I can’t say how...
Former Region lawmaker leading new Indiana environmental advocacy organization
A former Northwest Indiana state representative now is leading operations throughout the Hoosier State for a national environmental advocacy organization. Chris Chyung, a Democrat who represented Dyer, Schererville and nearby areas in the Indiana House from 2018 to 2020, recently was named executive director of Indiana Conservation Voters, the new state affiliate of the League of Conservation Voters.
Housing needs assessment influences multiple incoming bills in Nebraska Legislature
Multiple bills are in the works in the Nebraska Legislature that were influenced by a 63-page report released last week detailing the state's top housing needs. All state lawmakers were sent a copy of "Nebraska's 2022 Strategic Housing Framework," which calls for 35,000 affordable housing units to be built by 2028, among other big goals. One bill has already been introduced that was influenced by the report, and at least three more are on their way.
In Twin Falls, Idaho Gov. Little shrugs off opposition to his vision for education
TWIN FALLS — Standing on one of the college campuses he sees as pivotal to Idaho’s future, Gov. Brad Little on Monday brushed off criticism from hard-right Republicans opposed to his vision for education and emphasized his confidence in educators if the state provides “more resources.”. A...
Proposed state tax change may help some Indiana business save on federal taxes
Hoosier lawmakers are eyeing a change to Indiana's tax statutes to enable certain businesses to pay less to the federal government. Under federal law, businesses are entitled to deduct state tax payments from their federal tax liability — a deduction that's unlimited for businesses that pay income tax as corporations, which typically are large companies.
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools — depending on who is asked — is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if...
Kotek names key staff in governor's office
Gov. Tina Kotek has announced several appointees to her staff, among them a deputy chief of staff who will oversee agencies, a communications director, and a former state representative who will advise her on natural resources and climate change. Among the prominent hires to her staff, most of them policy...
Percy Hunter Stone inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame
EATONTON — Percy Hunter Stone, Georgia’s first black 4-H state leader in the era of segregation, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C. Stone led the organization formerly known as the Negro 4-H Club. He was recognized for his unwavering dedication to creating equal opportunities for all 4-Hers.
Thrashing trash: In East St. Louis, volunteers work to clean up their community
EAST ST. LOUIS — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?”. JD Dixon had a good answer Sunday morning. The Belleville activist and more than a dozen others spread...
Capitol Recap: Pritzker sworn in as major proposals advance in lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday, with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
MLK Day celebrations, volunteer opportunities in our area
People will come together Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s contributions to the civil rights movement. In Bethlehem, a group will march from one MLK memorial to another. They'll start in front of the St. Bernard's Beneficial Society on Brodhead Avenue and proceed to Martin Luther King Park. There...
Illinois making effort to reduce shoreline erosion
Illinois is undertaking two projects at Illinois Beach State Park it says will protect the Lake Michigan shoreline and be examples for projects intended to reduce wave-caused erosion and lessen the effects of climate change. The park, in Zion in Lake County, contains prairie and wetland habitats and the last...
Georgia Archives to present African American genealogy event
ATLANTA — The Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society’s Metro Atlanta Chapter will present the African American History and Genealogy Event Feb. 2-4. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history and genealogy. On...
