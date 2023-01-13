Read full article on original website
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, Maine
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase's Daily
Maine Veterans Project
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribe
foxbangor.com
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
wabi.tv
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
Bangor man arrested after allegedly waving gun, threatening to shoot others
BANGOR, Maine — A man was arrested after showing a gun and threatening to shoot others in Bangor on Tuesday, police say. According to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department, officers came across a group of people arguing in the street near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets.
Ex-Bangor woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show that between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Shelby Loring "trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties" with others, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
Bangor Man Allegedly Pulls a Gun in Argument Over a Parking Space
A Bangor man is facing charges for allegedly threatening people with a gun during an argument over a parking space. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident happened Tuesday, near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. Officers came across a group of people who were arguing in the street.
foxbangor.com
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people over parking space
BANGOR- An argument over a parking spot ended with a man threatening to shoot people and a person being arrested earlier today. Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says officers happened upon a group of people near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. One of the first officers on the...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kidnapping Arrest
BANGOR — An arrest has been made in a suspected kidnapping. At about 10 p.m. On Saturday, the Bangor Police Department received multiple calls for what appeared to be an abduction. Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man force a woman into a U-Haul rental van in the parking lot...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
foxbangor.com
Fake emergency calls become a problem
BELFAST– There were some tense moments on Saturday when police raced to a report of a shooting in the city of Belfast. Turns out — the caller was faking the entire situation. Police say fake emergency calls like this one are becoming a growing problem. Police say a...
Hallowell Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Rear-Ended by Teen Driver
A Sargent with the Hallowell Police Department was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash over the weekend. According to The Kennebec Journal Hallowell Police Sgt, Christopher Giles, was rear-ended on Water Street on Sunday evening at around 8pm. Giles was struck from behind by a 16-year-old boy from Gardiner who officials say was operating too fast for the road conditions.
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot
On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
truecountry935.com
Winslow Police Warn of New Scam
The Winslow Police Department, on their Facebook page, is warning of a new phone scam where callers are told they have qualified for a grant.
wabi.tv
Belfast police investigating 911 hoax call
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast Police say they are investigating after a man made a 911 hoax call Saturday of a reported shooting at Union Street address. A man called dispatch shortly after 5:30 p.m. to say he had just shot and killed his brother. While police were enroute, dispatch...
Identities, Cause-of-Death Released in Bangor Murder-Suicide
Earlier this week we brought you the news that two bodies were found in a residence on G Street in the area of Birch Hill Estates on Thursday morning. Members of the Crisis Negotiation and Special Response Teams spent several hours at the scene of what was initially called an incident of domestic violence. When they could not get the occupants of the building to answer, they send a police robot in, and that's when they discovered someone they believed was injured. Upon further investigation, 2 bodies were recovered.
foxbangor.com
Police investigate G Street home after two were found deceased
BANGOR — Bangor Police and Fire Department were called to 16 g-street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 call was made regarding a domestic violence incident. “I can confirm that we have two deceased people inside one of the residents, an adult female and an adult male,” said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.
WGME
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
Icy roadway leads to Owls Head crash
OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated. The plow driver told the authorities...
