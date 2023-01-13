SHRUMIN, HELZ YA: The Best Vanity Plates Oregon Rejected in 2022

Getty Images

Vanity plates offer drivers the chance to express themselves. Unfortunately, some members of the public can’t be trusted to do that appropriately, which is why DMVs across the nation vet applications before stamping it into reality. Some DMVs collect their rejects, like Oregon ‘s, which recently published all the vanity plates it denied in 2022 .

The rules for vanity plates in Oregon are quite simple, according to television station KOIN : Don’t make it “objectionable.” That means anything from referring to controlled substances and bodily functions to discriminatory or threatening words, abbreviations, or phrases. As a result, most of the rejects read like a bored 15-year-old trying to circumvent the chat filter in Club Penguin. Others just show you need a lot more creativity if you’re gonna sneak a rude word onto your car —here’s how low the bar is:

SUM WAP

ISWAL0

ATL H0

P1NCHE

RPN A55

SIP NIP

FYF

PEEN0

UM0IST

IKUM4U

PEPEE

DILF

PS1LO

SHT BX1

BTT BRN

PCP

BDE

ND2PEE

TRAP69

BG-BTCH

NEED2P

ETMYAZ

R0LC0L

LIGMA

SHRUMIN

A5SMAN

L7-WENI

SSXY69

A handful of innocuous submissions got picked up too, with no obvious reason for denial. They include BSC0FF (like those shitty airline cookies), HELZ YA, and even 50YB0Y—it’s not pejorative if used by a vegan, and Portland does have the country’s first vegan strip club . Some are even obvious references to the cars they’re meant to go on, like C4MIN0, 69 ZL1, and S6PEED, while C8KLLR and 911 LOL are (probably) subtler antagonistic references to other cars. They’re provocative though, so they’re no-gos.

Then there are others, like thinly veiled political slogans, many of them a variation on “FJB.” Sorry, but if you feel the need to provoke people with your license plate, you need to go back to kindergarten to learn to play with others. I’ll pack your lunchbox, and please, try not to choke on any crayons this week.

