MilitaryTimes
Army Special Forces are testing this rapid-fire mortar system
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The 3rd Special Forces Group is testing a new mortar systems platform that could be used by special operation forces across the globe, according to a December news release. “The current research and development project has lasted two years and will soon modernize firepower capabilities...
MilitaryTimes
Future Navy destroyer to bear name of Medal of Honor recipient
A Navy destroyer is going to bear the name of a Medal of Honor recipient from Massachusetts who was severely wounded but continued to direct sailors who repelled an enemy attack in Vietnam. An Arleigh Burke destroyer will be named for retired Navy Capt. Thomas Gunning Kelley, Navy Secretary Carlos...
MilitaryTimes
Navy completes ‘first of its kind’ jet repairs on a deployed carrier
The Navy recently wrapped up a “first-of-its-kind” repair of a damaged F/A-18E Super Hornet jet engine aboard the deployed aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush. In addition to getting the jet back into operations faster, officials hope it can serve as a proof-of-concept that such repairs can be done at sea in a deployed environment.
MilitaryTimes
USS Nimitz operates in South China Sea for first time this deployment
The aircraft carrier Nimitz started operating in the South China Sea last week for the first time since deploying last month. The Nimitz and its strike group, which arrived in the South China Sea on Jan. 12, is carrying out maritime strike training, anti-submarine operations, integrated multi-domain and joint training between surface and air elements, and flight operations while there.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force leaders warn of motorcycle dangers
Air Force leaders are stressing the importance of motorcycle safety amid a wintertime spike in road deaths. Seven airmen died while riding motorcycles between Oct. 28, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, including four since Dec. 15, 2022, according to public Air Force Safety Center data. They ranged in age from...
MilitaryTimes
How a comedian and Air Force spouse are helping feed military families
Food insecurity isn’t funny. But one stand-up comedian hopes her humor will garner the attention the problem needs. “Did you know that most people need to eat to live?” Ashley Gutermuth, an Air Force spouse in New Jersey, deadpans as the camera surveys a table stacked with produce, rice, canned goods and more in a Dec. 15, 2022, Instagram video.
MilitaryTimes
As 2 of the ‘MARSOC 3’ go on trial for homicide, the 3rd gets immunity
The trial of two Marine Raiders for a high-profile homicide case started Tuesday with a Navy corpsman, also charged in that case, receiving immunity that will let him testify freely and could make it harder for him to be prosecuted. Gunnery Sgts. Daniel Draher and Joshua Negron are being tried...
MilitaryTimes
Navy T-6B trainer aircraft crashes in Alabama
A Navy T-6B Texan II turboprop trainer aircraft crashed Tuesday morning in Alabama in a remote, unpopulated area, according to the service. “At approximately 10:50 a.m. CST, a Navy instructor pilot and a student aviator ejected from a T-6B Texan II, assigned to Training Air Wing 5, in the vicinity of Barin Naval Outlying Field near Foley, Alabama,” the Chief of Naval Air Training said in a statement Tuesday.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force returns leased land on Molokai Island to Hawaii
HONOLULU — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. Air Force Col. Michal Holliday said the U.S. government has used...
