QC man arrested on nationwide warrant
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the Lee County Jail […]
3 involved in storage facility burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men were behind bars Monday after police allege they were involved in a storage facility break-in Sunday night. 29-year-old Joshua Hayes faces a felony charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records show. 32-year-old Joseph Lund faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary and an aggravated...
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Suspect in teen’s stabbing jailed
A 20-year-old woman sought in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in December 2022 is now in custody in Scott County Jail. According to a Dec. 8, 2022, news release, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
Davenport man facing several charges after allegedly found operating stolen vehicle
A Davenport man faces significant prison time after he was reportedly found operating a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 last week. 43-year-old Dathan Luth of North Prairie Street was located Monday night just after 6:30 operating a 2015 Ford van that had been reported stolen. Upon contact, he had the odor of ingested alcohol and allegedly admitted to a deputy that he had been drinking, and was a little drunk. He also reportedly admitted that he had used meth in the past few days.
Iowa City Police respond to report of shots fired on Cross Park Avenue
Iowa City Police are investigating shots fired on the city’s southeast side. According to a news release from the ICPD, officers responded just before 4:45pm to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Investigators were unable to find evidence to corroborate...
Transient accused of stealing approximately $20,000 in jewelry from IC residence
A transient faces charges that he stole tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry from an Iowa City residence. 46-year-old Joseph Barnes was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:30 Saturday night. Iowa City Police say last November the alleged victim reported approximately $20,000 in jewelry missing from her Scott Park Drive residence. The home was undergoing reconstruction at the time, and Barnes was one of the workers.
Northeast Iowa “Acid-Making” Inmate Charged with Attempted Murder
A northeast Iowa jail inmate has been charged with attempted murder. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy of Cedar Rapids is accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the Fayette County Jail in West Union at about 4:30 am Tuesday morning. According to the criminal complaints,...
Increase in firearms being stolen from vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the number of guns stolen from vehicles has gone up over the last five years. Newly released data shows police were called 58 times for weapons being stolen from vehicles. “I think you’re an idiot for storing it in...
Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing
A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
Monticello Police: Homeowner Shot, Killed Intruder During Break-in
(Monticello, IA) -- Monticello Police say a man accused of breaking into a home was shot and killed during the attempted break-in. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call reporting the break-in Wednesday morning. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the homeowner had shot and killed the intruder, 30 year-old Pattrick O'Brine. The 44 year-old homeowner and his 10 year-old son were home at the time of the break-in. Neither one of them was hurt.
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
3rd OWI Charge For Dubuque Man
A Dubuque man is facing OWI charges after an arrest on Wednesday. Dubuque Police arrested 31 year old Ethan Luedtke on Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. .
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
Cedar Rapids man arrested on weapons charge after traffic stop in Iowa City
A Cedar Rapids man was taken into custody Saturday night after a weapon was found during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, officers pulled over 46-year-old Charles Taylor of 1st Avenue Southeast at approximately 9:45 pm for speeding in the 900 block of Maiden Lane. When asked to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, a knife greater than 5 inches long was discovered.
I-80 head on collision kills driver in Cedar County
Cedar County — One person is dead after a wrong way driver caused two vehicles to crash head-on near the Durant exit on I-80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report states that at approximately 3:08a.m. Saturday morning, a Honda vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane near mile marker 277.
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
