Blountstown residents march in honor of MLK Jr. Day
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 50 Blountstown residents came together to participate in a march in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the impact his work has had across the world. “I think wanting an opportunity, equal opportunity for everyone,” event organizer Albert Yon said. “He never said, ‘I just want an […]
WCTV
‘It’s us making a difference’: Tallahassee Urban League holds annual Day of Service
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One group works to keep traditions alive. Hundreds of volunteers gathered to help clean up areas in our community that are in need. The Tallahassee Urban League used the annual day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their own way. More than 200...
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
Funding: the roadblock in making Tharpe Street safer
A Leon County and City of Tallahassee agency is working to make improvements to a 2.7-mile stretch of Tharpe Street, from Capital Circle Northwest to Ocala Road.
Memorial Dedicated At The Dozier School For Boys In Florida
Former students and state and local officials took part in a ceremony Friday to dedicate a memorial and honor victims who were abused and, in some cases, died at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Jackson County. The ceremony came more than
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
WCTV
The Artist Series of Tallahassee Presents The Sinta Quartet
Sunday, January 22, 4pm in Opperman Hall at Florida State University - Meet the Artist Chat following the Concert. Tickets and season passports available on our website: www.theartistseries.org. Livestream and video also available at www.theartistseries.org. The Sinta Quartet is on a mission to bring the versatility, homogeneity, and excitement of...
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
Tallahassee Community College receives $1 million grant for nursing program
Nearly $1 million is going to Tallahassee's Community College, to help bridge the nursing shortage.
WCTV
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
iheart.com
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
niceville.com
Drug trafficking offenses lead to 20 years in federal prison for Tallahassee man
FLORIDA – A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to just under 20 (239 months)...
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, January 15
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green has the details on the light freeze tonight, and the weather for the week ahead. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
WCTV
Family seeking answers following Ravensview Drive shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a 22-year-old man who was shot and later died on his way to the hospital on Jan. 1 is still seeking answers and justice in the wake of his death. Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Ravensview Drive off...
seminoles.com
Florida State Cheerleaders Win National Championship, Golden Girls Among Top Three
Florida State’s coed cheerleading team won the UCA/UDA National Championship Sunday to cap a three-day competition held in Orlando, Fla. The Seminoles’ Golden Girls dance team finished third in the nation among Division 1A schools in the jazz competition. “I am beyond proud of all of my athletes,”...
WCTV
Talquin Electric Cooperative issues precautionary boil water notice
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A precautionary boil water notice was put into place Tuesday for a small portion of Talquin Electric Cooperative’s service area. The notice includes 1767-2435 Tallavana Tr, 4225-4325 Tallavana Trl, Magnolia Ct. Which totals about 45 water services. Customers are asked not to drink the...
