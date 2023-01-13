ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

Blountstown residents march in honor of MLK Jr. Day

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 50 Blountstown residents came together to participate in a march in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the impact his work has had across the world.  “I think wanting an opportunity, equal opportunity for everyone,” event organizer Albert Yon said. “He never said, ‘I just want an […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

The Artist Series of Tallahassee Presents The Sinta Quartet

Sunday, January 22, 4pm in Opperman Hall at Florida State University - Meet the Artist Chat following the Concert. Tickets and season passports available on our website: www.theartistseries.org. Livestream and video also available at www.theartistseries.org. The Sinta Quartet is on a mission to bring the versatility, homogeneity, and excitement of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
iheart.com

FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper

(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Crash on I-10 East backs up traffic in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound between North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NE. As of 8:30 a.m., traffic was moving slowly in the left two lanes while crews worked in the right lane. Motorists are advised to avoid...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Family seeking answers following Ravensview Drive shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a 22-year-old man who was shot and later died on his way to the hospital on Jan. 1 is still seeking answers and justice in the wake of his death. Leon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 500 block of Ravensview Drive off...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Talquin Electric Cooperative issues precautionary boil water notice

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A precautionary boil water notice was put into place Tuesday for a small portion of Talquin Electric Cooperative’s service area. The notice includes 1767-2435 Tallavana Tr, 4225-4325 Tallavana Trl, Magnolia Ct. Which totals about 45 water services. Customers are asked not to drink the...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

