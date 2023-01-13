ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 857

LEANNE
4d ago

Canada is the WORST for healthcare. Anyone who wants government run "free" healthcare is a MORON. People die all the time up there for lack of care. My uncle was on a 1.6 year waiting list for a hernia surgery. He finally had it in emergency when it burst and he almost died. Yep.

Reply(82)
308
Shelly Meredith
4d ago

What a shame and tragedy!! I would have been a thorn in everyone's side until they took care of my loved one! You can't let everything ride until they decide it is your turn. He should sue them if possible, make them accountable for a lack of medical care in a timely manner, resulting in the death for his spouse.!!

Reply(5)
115
Dana Bozeman
4d ago

I agree no one should ever have to wait over 1 hour in the emergency room. A nurse can bring them in a room do vitals, pass information on and do something to help them in most every way, if it can be proven the person was lying and nothing wrong then they have to pay a high fine or go to jail. It’s not fair for any one to be negligent, the ER is for a reason most people go there cuz it’s really bad, so evaluate them ASAP and have the the Doctor see, evaluate and help them to feel better! We all live and should always be kind, and especially in the Medical world, they are in that job to take care of people, save them if need be, help them, they took an Oath, stand by it!!! Just saying I have had to wait to long, but I don’t stop till I’m seen, my child seen or my partner is seen. That lady may still be alive! I bet it is something that could have been prevented. Hope we get to know!!! Thank you!

Reply(21)
80
Related
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
The Independent

Mother nearly dies after 13-year-old bite turns into sepsis

A mother-of-two is looking forward to celebrating Christmas after miraculously escaping a double amputation following a gnat bite 13 years ago.Jorja Austin, 40, was mowing her lawn at her Basildon home in Essex in 2009 when she was bitten by a gnat.The stay-at-home mother had no idea that 13 years later she would be fighting for her life as a result of four ‘pinhole-sized’ bites on her right leg that never healed.She was then forced to give up her two children to state care due to continued ill health after contracting pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
People

High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class

"He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Jordan Brister's family A high school senior from Las Vegas died days after suffering cardiac arrest at school. Jordan Brister, 18, "experienced cardiac arrest" while at Amplus Academy on Jan. 3, according to a statement from the school. The student collapsed and was found inside a school bathroom after attending physical education class, his family told affiliate CBS station KLAS-TV and NBC affiliate KSNV. The family said it was about 25 minutes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley

A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy