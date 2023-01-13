Canada is the WORST for healthcare. Anyone who wants government run "free" healthcare is a MORON. People die all the time up there for lack of care. My uncle was on a 1.6 year waiting list for a hernia surgery. He finally had it in emergency when it burst and he almost died. Yep.
What a shame and tragedy!! I would have been a thorn in everyone's side until they took care of my loved one! You can't let everything ride until they decide it is your turn. He should sue them if possible, make them accountable for a lack of medical care in a timely manner, resulting in the death for his spouse.!!
I agree no one should ever have to wait over 1 hour in the emergency room. A nurse can bring them in a room do vitals, pass information on and do something to help them in most every way, if it can be proven the person was lying and nothing wrong then they have to pay a high fine or go to jail. It’s not fair for any one to be negligent, the ER is for a reason most people go there cuz it’s really bad, so evaluate them ASAP and have the the Doctor see, evaluate and help them to feel better! We all live and should always be kind, and especially in the Medical world, they are in that job to take care of people, save them if need be, help them, they took an Oath, stand by it!!! Just saying I have had to wait to long, but I don’t stop till I’m seen, my child seen or my partner is seen. That lady may still be alive! I bet it is something that could have been prevented. Hope we get to know!!! Thank you!
