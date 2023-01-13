ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

1255 Social to Replace Red Sky Tapas & Bar in East Cobb This Spring

By Paige R. Penland
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16f7wQ_0kE6i06H00

1255 Social, a new concept from Harry’s Pizza and Subs owner Ilene Kapper Oxman, is set to take over Red Sky Tapas & Bar at 1255 Johnson Ferry Road this spring.

It’s a takeover that’s near and dear to Kapper Oxman’s heart, given that when Red Sky Tapas & Bar closed after 14 years this past September, it left a hole in the East Cobb dining scene.

“I used to love going to Red Sky,” says Kapper Oxman. “It is the perfect, central location in East Cobb.”

When it opens in a few months’ time, 1255 Social will serve dinner, later expanding to weekend brunch and then regular lunch service.

“I raised my family in East Cobb and lived there for about 20 years, and my partners grew up around Metro Atlanta as well,” Kapper Oxman told What Now Atlanta . “We know what East Cobb wants and needs.”

Her partners include Marion Saxon, who has managed some of Atlanta’s most prominent properties, such as the Swan Coach House and Georgian Terrace Hotel . Deane Stokes and his wife Caroline, entrepreneurs with experience in real estate and Atlanta nightlife, round out the team.

“We want the restaurant to be a place that is nice enough to bring a date, relaxed enough to bring your family, or even a spot to come sit at the bar, have a drink or two and talk to some of your neighbors,” Kapper Oxman explained. “The location and this part of town allow for it to be a social place, the go-to spot in the neighborhood.”

“There will be something for everyone,” she continues. “The menu is centered on the wood-fire grill and oven, and all of our food will be made fresh from scratch using locally and regionally sourced ingredients. Our bar is the center of the space, and it will feature classic and contemporary cocktails, a robust wine list, and a host of local brews.”



