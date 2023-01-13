ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

MinnPost

Hamline University adjunct sues, school walks back its statements over Prophet Muhammad image controversy

In the New York Times Vimal Patel writes, “Hamline University officials made an about-face on Tuesday in its treatment of a lecturer who showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class, walking back one of their most controversial statements — that showing the image was Islamophobic. They also said that respect for Muslim students should not have superseded academic freedom. University officials changed their stance after the lecturer, who lost her teaching job, sued the small Minnesota school for religious discrimination and defamation.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row

14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
DULUTH, MN
knsiradio.com

New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday

(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
DULUTH, MN
The Streets of St. Paul

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle blaze at east St. Paul church

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The steeple and roof of a church on St. Paul's east side are nothing but charred remains after a fire broke out overnight.The fire chief says no one was inside when the flames started.However, it took almost 50 people to get the flames under control.The chief says he's grateful the big winter storm hadn't hit yet.No one was inside the church when the fire broke out, investigators said.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Juneteenth would become a holiday in Minnesota under proposal by Champion, Richardson

For KARE-TV, Kiya Edwards writes, “Lawmakers from both the Minnesota House and Senate recently introduced legislation that would make Juneteenth an official state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation two-and-a-half years prior. While Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, most states don’t recognize it as a paid holiday, including Minnesota.”
MINNESOTA STATE
