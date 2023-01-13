Read full article on original website
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Hamline University adjunct sues, school walks back its statements over Prophet Muhammad image controversy
In the New York Times Vimal Patel writes, “Hamline University officials made an about-face on Tuesday in its treatment of a lecturer who showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class, walking back one of their most controversial statements — that showing the image was Islamophobic. They also said that respect for Muslim students should not have superseded academic freedom. University officials changed their stance after the lecturer, who lost her teaching job, sued the small Minnesota school for religious discrimination and defamation.”
southsidepride.com
What does the FL in the DFL stand for?
It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview
Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at The Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company. Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
fox9.com
Hutchinson's guarantee: Why does Minnesota law give disgraced elected officials their old jobs back?
(FOX 9) - No matter how much trouble he got into, former Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson had a six-figure job waiting for him after he left the sheriff's office thanks to Minnesota law. That 1977 law guarantees city and county elected officials the public-sector jobs they left after winning...
Concerns voiced over Sanford’s abortion, transgender care in public meeting over merger
Christopher Snowbeck of the Strib reports, “Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — the first of four scheduled to gather public input on the proposed combination. … For many years, Fairview has demonstrated an extensive commitment to providing world-class gender-affirming care for transgender patients, said Phil Duran, a patient advocate with St. Paul-based Rainbow Health. His group, however, has not found evidence that Sanford provides those same health care services to patients.”
Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview
Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
Safety evaluations underway after partial collapse of Northrop Auditorium roof
The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow and Liz Navratil report safety evaluations are underway after part of the roof collapsed at the Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus. MPR’s Michelle Wiley reports the University of Minnesota plans to ask for state help in buying back the campus teaching...
fox9.com
Minneapolis, St. Paul plan to plow this week, ask residents to move vehicles
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Both Minneapolis and St. Paul plan to use a slight warm-up this week as an opportunity to better clear snow on its residential streets after complaints from its residents, the cities said in notices issued on Sunday. While this is not a snow emergency,...
Thomson Reuters to sell Eagan campus and move 4,500 workers to new Twin Cities offices
For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Global legal publishing and media data firm Thomson Reuters announced Thursday that it’s selling a large part of its Eagan campus and has begun looking for new property in the Twin Cities area. The impending move comes after employee survey data revealed workers want to split their time between office and home, opting for a hybrid work environment. … The company’s next Twin Cities move will include around 4,500 employees ranging from data scientists and technologists to attorney editors and business operation roles, said Paul Fischer, president of Legal Professionals for Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus, in an email.”
Gift to University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies is a blessing for many
I was 17 days shy from turning four years old when we first arrived in Minnesota from a Thai refugee camp. It was 1985. The first month after our arrival, my mother’s youngest sister Siboon, and Mary (a member of the church that sponsored us), planned my birthday party at our duplex on Marshall and Oxford. Aunt Siboon dressed me in a crisp white blouse and a black velvet skirt. The outfit was new and not a hand-me-down. I held a Lao kahn (an ornate bowl traditionally made from silver), and stood beside a Christmas tree. Inside the kahn were candy canes and small boxes wrapped in colorful paper. It was my birthday, but I handed out gifts to my little friends and my parents’ newly-made friends (people I barely knew and to this day, whose faces do not readily and clearly float to the surface of my memory). I felt like a magnificent host handing each person their box. Their smiles were long and stretched wide. There I was, a girl whose family came with nothing, giving away what little we could.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Why streets in Minneapolis, St. Paul are less quickly plowed than their suburbs’
The Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick answers a question we’ve all been asking lately: Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul so much slower at clearing snow from streets than their surrounding suburbs?. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports a homicide investigation has been launched after a man found...
KEYC
The dust has finally settled on the former Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Farmer Seed and Nursery building in Faribault shared 129 years with the area. Hidden under brick and mortar, lay memories of the city. “It’s sad. It was a real landmark. And to drive into town the sky is empty. Things move and there ain’t much you can do about it,” said longtime Faribault resident, Leroy Rockman.
Plumbing, pigeons and paint: Maintaining Minneapolis’ iconic Riverside Plaza at 50
Riverside Plaza, the 1,300-unit modernist apartments that dominate the eastern Minneapolis skyline, quietly turned 50 years old last year. When it was originally built in 1972, the apartment complex, composed of six distinct buildings, a parking lot, and massive concrete plaza were intended to be just the first part of a much larger complex of urban mixed-use structures. With all the phases complete, the concrete communities would have basically replaced Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, which was seen then as a slum with no future.
Audience Editor
MinnPost is hiring an audience editor, a new position, that will lead audience development across the organization. Reporting to the editor, this person will work with both editorial and business staff, setting goals, measuring success, and executing strategies with an eye toward growing and deepening audience relationships. In this role,...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Q&A: Meet Minneapolis’s first autistic school board member
It’s not easy to be a first on the Minneapolis School Board. The board has had Black and Latino members for decades. It has had Asian, Muslim and LGBTQ members, and the country’s first elected Somali official. Its first Native American director, Peggy Flanagan, is now Minnesota’s lieutenant governor.
Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict
SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
