Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Hamline University adjunct sues, school walks back its statements over Prophet Muhammad image controversy

In the New York Times Vimal Patel writes, “Hamline University officials made an about-face on Tuesday in its treatment of a lecturer who showed an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class, walking back one of their most controversial statements — that showing the image was Islamophobic. They also said that respect for Muslim students should not have superseded academic freedom. University officials changed their stance after the lecturer, who lost her teaching job, sued the small Minnesota school for religious discrimination and defamation.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
southsidepride.com

What does the FL in the DFL stand for?

It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at The Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company. Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Concerns voiced over Sanford’s abortion, transgender care in public meeting over merger

Christopher Snowbeck of the Strib reports, “Patient advocates in the Twin Cities are worried about access to a variety of health care services, including abortion and transgender care, and inpatient mental health treatment, if a megamerger proceeds between the Sanford and Fairview health systems. Access was a recurring theme Tuesday night at a public meeting convened by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — the first of four scheduled to gather public input on the proposed combination. … For many years, Fairview has demonstrated an extensive commitment to providing world-class gender-affirming care for transgender patients, said Phil Duran, a patient advocate with St. Paul-based Rainbow Health. His group, however, has not found evidence that Sanford provides those same health care services to patients.”
ARDEN HILLS, MN
MinnPost

Member pre-sale now open for MinnPost Social: 2023 Legislative Preview

Will “trifecta” be the word of the year at the State Capitol? With the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor’s office, expectations among Democrats are high for both big spending plans with a $17.6 billion surplus and big policy changes like legalization of recreational marijuana and sports betting. But how much can state lawmakers actually accomplish in one session?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Thomson Reuters to sell Eagan campus and move 4,500 workers to new Twin Cities offices

For the Pioneer Press, Maraya King reports, “Global legal publishing and media data firm Thomson Reuters announced Thursday that it’s selling a large part of its Eagan campus and has begun looking for new property in the Twin Cities area. The impending move comes after employee survey data revealed workers want to split their time between office and home, opting for a hybrid work environment. … The company’s next Twin Cities move will include around 4,500 employees ranging from data scientists and technologists to attorney editors and business operation roles, said Paul Fischer, president of Legal Professionals for Thomson Reuters and co-site lead for the company’s Minneapolis-St. Paul campus, in an email.”
EAGAN, MN
MinnPost

Gift to University of Minnesota College of Continuing and Professional Studies is a blessing for many

I was 17 days shy from turning four years old when we first arrived in Minnesota from a Thai refugee camp. It was 1985. The first month after our arrival, my mother’s youngest sister Siboon, and Mary (a member of the church that sponsored us), planned my birthday party at our duplex on Marshall and Oxford. Aunt Siboon dressed me in a crisp white blouse and a black velvet skirt. The outfit was new and not a hand-me-down. I held a Lao kahn (an ornate bowl traditionally made from silver), and stood beside a Christmas tree. Inside the kahn were candy canes and small boxes wrapped in colorful paper. It was my birthday, but I handed out gifts to my little friends and my parents’ newly-made friends (people I barely knew and to this day, whose faces do not readily and clearly float to the surface of my memory). I felt like a magnificent host handing each person their box. Their smiles were long and stretched wide. There I was, a girl whose family came with nothing, giving away what little we could.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Plumbing, pigeons and paint: Maintaining Minneapolis’ iconic Riverside Plaza at 50

Riverside Plaza, the 1,300-unit modernist apartments that dominate the eastern Minneapolis skyline, quietly turned 50 years old last year. When it was originally built in 1972, the apartment complex, composed of six distinct buildings, a parking lot, and massive concrete plaza were intended to be just the first part of a much larger complex of urban mixed-use structures. With all the phases complete, the concrete communities would have basically replaced Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, which was seen then as a slum with no future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Audience Editor

MinnPost is hiring an audience editor, a new position, that will lead audience development across the organization. Reporting to the editor, this person will work with both editorial and business staff, setting goals, measuring success, and executing strategies with an eye toward growing and deepening audience relationships. In this role,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Q&A: Meet Minneapolis’s first autistic school board member

It’s not easy to be a first on the Minneapolis School Board. The board has had Black and Latino members for decades. It has had Asian, Muslim and LGBTQ members, and the country’s first elected Somali official. Its first Native American director, Peggy Flanagan, is now Minnesota’s lieutenant governor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Shakopee beheading case headed toward mental illness verdict

SHAKOPEE, Minn — It was a disgusting, unthinkable crime. America Thayer, a 51-year-old woman, was beaten to death and beheaded, her body dumped on the side of a busy Shakopee street. Her boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, who was charged and later indicted for first-degree premeditated murder. Now, after two psychological...
SHAKOPEE, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

