Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Alabama coach Nick Saban looks on. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position.

Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole Miss. That leaves Alabama with a significant staff opening that Nick Saban will need to fill.

Pat Smith of WJOX reported Friday that Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are all on Alabama’s radar as potential defensive coordinators.

Both Schumann and Pruitt come from Saban’s coaching tree, and Pruitt spent two years as Alabama defensive coordinator previously. However, the widespread recruiting violations he was accused of at Tennessee might be good reason to look elsewhere.

Leonhard is a particularly intriguing name. He has been regarded as one of the top up-and-coming assistants in the sport, and went 5-3 as interim coach at Wisconsin last season. New coach Luke Fickell had been interested in keeping Leonhard on his staff , but that ultimately did not happen. Though he lacks previous ties to Saban and Alabama, he certainly has the pedigree to handle the position.

Alabama still had a top-10 defense in terms of points allowed in 2022, but they were a top-five unit every season from 2009 through 2018. The new defensive coordinator will likely be tasked with getting the Crimson Tide defense back into that position.

Comments / 42

TyBoogie
4d ago

I'd take Schumann or Pruitt or both!! I'm just glad Pete is gone, he sucked and had now pride in his work on defense!!...RTR🐘

