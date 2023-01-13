ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa State Fair announces new CEO and Fair Manager

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair announced on Friday that they have hired a new CEO and Fair Manager.

Jeremy Parsons, current CEO of the Clay County Fair, will take over the position of CEO and manager at the Iowa State Fair this spring. The appointment comes after former CEO Gary Slater announced his retirement in Oct. of 2022 after over two decades of holding the position.

“It is an honor to have been chosen to serve as caretaker for one of Iowa’s most beloved institutions,” Parsons said in a press release. “The Iowa State Fair holds a special place in my heart and I am humbled to join the team responsible for building upon the Fair’s rich heritage and traditions.”

Parsons has been the CEO of the Clay County Fair since 2011. He has over 30 years of fair experience, he started as a seasonal employee at the Iowa State Fair, volunteered at his home county fair in Leon, and served as the executive director of the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

