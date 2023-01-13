Read full article on original website
87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire
cbs4indy.com
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
Toxic Cleanup: How to Clean a Coal Ash Pond
Coal ash pond cleanups have become a major environmental topic throughout the country lately, and lots of hazardous work on these sites has been taking place right here in Indiana. We’re going to take a dive into some of the nastiest details that we can dig up to keep our readers informed about what coal ash ponds are, why they’re so toxic, and what kinds of things are being done to rehabilitate these locations. So, get your boots on because we’re going to get dirty.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Red Cross of Alabama warns of disaster relief scams
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
WHAS 11
'Check washing' nearly costs Indiana business thousands
Have you ever heard of "check washing"? Well, this week a southern Indiana business became all too familiar with the term.
wdrb.com
Agency inspects CenterPoint facilities in southern Indiana after CO concerns on Christmas Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana utility regulators have inspected records of a natural gas supplier in southern Indiana after carbon monoxide issues in Clarksville and the surrounding area on Christmas Eve. An email from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to state lawmakers said the agency is reviewing records after inspecting...
Video shows toddler carrying, firing loaded gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it. The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s […]
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M
(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
WTHI
Construction continues for a future leadership ranch
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction continued for a future leadership ranch. Plumbers and steamfitters came out to work on the future Sheriff Youth Ranch. The organization is hoping to build cabins that will house 10 kids and student leaders. Organizers bought this land back in 2019. They hope to transform...
wcluradio.com
Indiana fugitive arrested in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police arrested a fugitive from Indiana in Glasgow on Sunday. Before the arrest, Glasgow Police made a traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A vehicle had an expired registration plate, according to a news release. Officers confirmed Richard A. Young, 64, of Edmonton, was a fugitive...
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
After In-N-Out made the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, "What about us?"
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
Mt. Carmel pool rumors busted by social media post
MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Rumors can spread like wildfires. One wide-spreading rumor in Mount Carmel ended with the mayor speaking out on social media. Mayor Joe Judge posted on his Facebook account Friday, speaking on the rumor that’s led to many residents raising concerns. “Welcome to Friday the 13th!! Just want to clear up […]
Both Illinois And Indiana Claim Popcorn Fame But There Can Only Be One
Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round and listen up because I'm here to defend Illinois' right to be the popcorn capital of the country. First of all, let's set the record straight: popcorn is not just a snack, it's a way of life. And no one does popcorn better than the great state of Illinois.
FIRST ALERT: Rain around for the Tuesday morning commute
wdrb.com
2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
