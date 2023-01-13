BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today marks a transition to a warmer and more unsettled weather pattern through the middle of the work week. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some light rain pushing into Alabama tonight, mainly staying northwest of I-20/59 while pushing eastward. So, some isolated sprinkles will be around for the rest of MLK Jr. Day before more widespread rain moves into central Alabama after midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a milder start to Tuesday morning; temperatures will only fall into the 50s. You will want the rain gear for at least the morning commute before coverage decreases by the afternoon; apart from a few isolated showers, most of us will be on the drier side. Keeping with the warming trend in place, temperatures will climb easily to 70 by the afternoon as a warm front lifts northward from the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will stay low tomorrow night, but we have a First Alert for the possibility of dense fog early Wednesday morning. Lows will still be mild in the mid 50s.

