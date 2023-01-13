Read full article on original website
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog from outside shelter in single-digit temps
Dog found in freezing temps, women charged after allegedly taking it. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December’s arctic blast, and the mother-daughter duo intends to fight in court as Harley the German Shepherd remains missing. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison
A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greeneville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Two charged following fatal crash in East Knoxville
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
wvlt.tv
Authorities arrest several on drug charges in ‘Operation Friday the 13th’
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In an undercover drug operation dubbed “Operation Friday the 13th,” Cocke County and state authorities arrested nearly a dozen people for various drug charges. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the help of the Newport...
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
supertalk929.com
Armed suspect takes cash from Johnson City convenience store
The search is on for an armed robber who got away with an undetermined amount of cash from a Johnson City convenience store Monday evening. A report from city police said the male suspect entered the Roadrunner Market in the 800 block of North State of Franklin Road just before 9 p.m.
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. A man...
Man indicted in East TN shooting, police pursuit from December
A Newport man has been charged after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents investigated an officer involved shooting that happened in December.
wvlt.tv
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
Newport man facing kidnapping and assault charges after 'armed and dangerous' fugitive chase
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Newport man has been charged with kidnapping and assault more than a month after he was taken into custody following a fugitive search in Cocke County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a grand jury indicted Gary Ball last week. He is now formally...
WYSH AM 1380
TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail
The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
Endangered alert issued for 19-year-old in Sevierville
An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
KPD: 1 killed, several taken to hospital with injuries after multi-car crash on Magnolia Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police and fire crews responded to a serious crash in East Knoxville that killed one person and hospitalized several others. A spokesperson with American Medical Rescue said six people were taken from the crash to the hospital. According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews responded to...
Death at Anderson County jail under investigation by TBI
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man died at the Anderson County Jail on Thursday.
