Cocke County, TN

WJHL

1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison

A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greeneville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Armed suspect takes cash from Johnson City convenience store

The search is on for an armed robber who got away with an undetermined amount of cash from a Johnson City convenience store Monday evening. A report from city police said the male suspect entered the Roadrunner Market in the 800 block of North State of Franklin Road just before 9 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in North Knoxville Tuesday evening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. The shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road around 7:15 p.m., according to KPD. A preliminary investigation shows that a "suspected" fight occurred and shots were fired. A man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail

The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
