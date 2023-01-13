Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
$250,000 bond set for Nebraska City man
NEBRASKA CITY – A $250,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man charged with delivery of methamphetamine on Jan. 9. Seth Barton, 45, was arrested after Nebraska City police and deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his north Sixth Street residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
WIBW
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran and hid in the treeline following a police chase where he fired shots at officials in Southeast Kansas, a Nebraska man allegedly turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into...
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
WIBW
Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
News Channel Nebraska
Delivery charges filed after 12th Street search
NEBRASKA CITY - A $50,000 bond was set in Otoe County Court for a Nebraska City man arrested on drug charges after police and sheriff deputies searched a south 12th Street residence on Jan. 4. Torrey Hanika, 39, is suspected of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and Clonazapam, as...
News Channel Nebraska
Mayor introduces Duvall as newest member of police force
NEBRASKA CITY – Mayor Bryan Bequette introduced new Nebraska City police officer Dean DuVall Jr. at Monday’s council meeting. DuVall is a former graduate of Nebraska City High School. He studied education and criminal justice at Central Christian College of Kansas. He worked in corrections in Lincoln and Tecumseh and was most recently a sheriff’s deputy in Kimball County.
News Channel Nebraska
Several SE Nebraska bridge replacements named, in latest Bridge Match Program list
BEATRICE – Eight bridges will be replaced with concrete box culverts across three southeast Nebraska Counties. They are included in the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s latest list of bridge match program awards, announced on Friday. The program allows state funding to cover up to 55-percent of each project cost, to a capped amount of $250,000.
News Channel Nebraska
Robert M. "Bob" Ferguson, age 81 of Nebraska City
Robert M. “Bob” Ferguson, age 81 of Nebraska City passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. Robert Morris Ferguson was born on December 1, 1941 in Tecumseh, NE; the son of Warren and Leona (Juilfs) Ferguson. He attended school and graduated from Cook High School with the Class of 1959. He joined the United States Air Force on Dec. 30, 1959 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on Oct. 3, 1963 as Airman Second Class.
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
News Channel Nebraska
Should the NC Air Authority dissolve? Question before city commissioners tonight
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Airport Authority is seeking city commissioners’ input regarding capital investments, including a fuel farm, six more T-hangars and a new corporate hangar. The authority reports that if it uses its on-hand funds for the highest priority, the fuel farm, it would then seek...
News Channel Nebraska
Morning commute could be hazardous
NORFOLK - Forecasted snowfall totals range from 15 inches at Broken Bow and North Platte to 2 inches in Nebraska City. Goeff Fox of News Channel Nebraska forecast only 12 inches at its deepest in central Nebraska and an inch tapering off in Otoe County over a 72-hour period. The...
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff office reports arrests through Monday
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office reports arrests through Monday, including a 52-year-old Falls City probationer on custodial sanction. There were also three arrests for driving under the influence, obstruction of police, driving under license suspension and a court commitment. A 29-year-old Dubois man was arrested on four...
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Planning Commission continues discussion of solar energy
BEATRICE – The Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission continues to pour over proposed regulations for commercial solar energy installations, prior to the proposed rules being sent on to the Gage County Board, for consideration. Tuesday night, commission member Terry Acton suggested a one-mile, rather than half-mile setback requirement...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Local radio station welcomes back familiar voice in new roles
KNZA Radio Inc. has announced it is welcoming back a familiar voice into an expanded role. Brown County resident Seth Tollefson has been named as the new program director and morning show host for Kanzaland Radio, including oversight of all aspects of on-air programming. Tollefson’s first day in the new role was set for Thursday, Jan. 19.
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse developer names street in honor of Keith Heather
SYRACUSE - Prior to approving phase 2 of the Meadow Subdivision Wednesday, City Councilman Wesley Halvorsen asked about the naming of Heather Street. Developer Ron Zahn explained that the naming is in honor of a good friend who “was taken away too soon in an auto accident.”. Heather, a...
