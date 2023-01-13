ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

Orlando veterans show kids how to handle American flag

ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Orlando participated in a project Tuesday to teach youth how to properly handle the American flag. The project, dubbed the American Flag Restoration Project, was aimed at youth who were reintegrating into their home communities from juvenile justice residential programs, a release shows.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach couple kidnapped man at gunpoint with toddler in the car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach couple was arrested after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday, police said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of an armed woman inside a vehicle near the Sunset Inn on 544 S. Ridgewood Ave., around 10:42 a.m., and found Derek Pearson, 38, and Shannon Kay, 42, in a silver Subaru Outback with a toddler and an adult man in the car.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Florida man accused of lying to FBI about pledging support to ISIS

A Florida man was arrested and faces charges of lying to FBI agents about his support of the terrorist group ISIS, according to court records released earlier this month. Records show that for several months during 2020, Moad Mohamed Benkabbou had expressed support for ISIS and discussed joining the group, which is considered a foreign terrorist organization.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls to permanently ban COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related restrictions, from mask requirements to medical professionals’ ability to disagree with restrictions, in Florida. The governor was joined at a news conference in Panama City Beach by U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Tiny homes may be solution for Orange County housing crisis

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County planners outlined a variety of strategies Tuesday for county commissioners to consider as the board searches for answers to boost lagging home construction, considered to be at the root of the region’s deepening housing crisis. One solution may be “tiny homes,” typically living...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

