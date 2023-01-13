Read full article on original website
click orlando
Hearing continued for Orlando woman accused of killing boyfriend in zipped suitcase
ORLANDO, Fla. – A status hearing for an Orlando woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek and leaving him to die as he called out her name was continued Tuesday because her attorney recently contracted COVID. Sarah Boone, who faces a second-degree...
click orlando
‘She was everything to us:’ Family of woman found shot, killed in car pleads for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the death of Nekaybaw Collier, 27, to come forward. News 6 spoke with her mother and husband, and they too are looking for answers. “We did everything together; she wasn’t just my daughter,...
click orlando
Orlando veterans’ nursing home among Florida facilities with staffing problems
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Grappling with problems that began during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida veterans’ nursing homes have empty beds because of staffing shortages. Bob Asztalos, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, told a House panel Tuesday that 34 veterans have met...
click orlando
Seminole teen has fingers amputated after firework explodes in his hand
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A celebration to start the new year ended with one teen in the hospital, missing pieces of his right hand. Zackary Ghowiba of Tavares was with a group of friends in Lake Mary on New Year’s Eve. He said someone brought fireworks to light at midnight.
click orlando
Orlando veterans show kids how to handle American flag
ORLANDO, Fla. – Members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Orlando participated in a project Tuesday to teach youth how to properly handle the American flag. The project, dubbed the American Flag Restoration Project, was aimed at youth who were reintegrating into their home communities from juvenile justice residential programs, a release shows.
click orlando
Deputies locate vehicle possibly involved in fatal shooting at Seminole County intersection
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman and injured five others has been located, according to Seminole County deputies. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s...
click orlando
Daytona Beach couple kidnapped man at gunpoint with toddler in the car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach couple was arrested after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday, police said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of an armed woman inside a vehicle near the Sunset Inn on 544 S. Ridgewood Ave., around 10:42 a.m., and found Derek Pearson, 38, and Shannon Kay, 42, in a silver Subaru Outback with a toddler and an adult man in the car.
click orlando
1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Rinehart Road, CR-46A in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was killed and five others were wounded early Monday in a shooting involving two vehicles in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
click orlando
Florida man accused of lying to FBI about pledging support to ISIS
A Florida man was arrested and faces charges of lying to FBI agents about his support of the terrorist group ISIS, according to court records released earlier this month. Records show that for several months during 2020, Moad Mohamed Benkabbou had expressed support for ISIS and discussed joining the group, which is considered a foreign terrorist organization.
click orlando
‘Absolutely unbearable:’ Mount Dora residents complain about ‘permeating stench’
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Resident voiced their concerns at the Mount Dora City Hall Tuesday night regarding what they called a foul odor. Homeowners near Sullivan Ranch said the smell has been a problem for several years — and it has only gotten worse. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in...
click orlando
Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. on Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
19-year-old woman facing charges in boyfriend’s death after attempted robbery gone wrong, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman is facing a second degree felony murder charge after her boyfriend was killed when they tried to rob a residence together, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend Devyn Strickland planned to rob a resident...
click orlando
2022 leaves behind new record for firearms seized at US airline security checkpoints, TSA says
ORLANDO, Fla. – Transportation Security Administration officers in 2022 confiscated 6,542 firearms across 262 U.S. airports, setting a new record even as higher penalties for being found with a gun in a carry-on bag settle in. The new figure tops 2021′s record — 5,972, up from a pandemic-related dip...
click orlando
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
click orlando
Gov. Ron DeSantis calls to permanently ban COVID-19 restrictions in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday introduced a package of proposals to permanently ban COVID-19-related restrictions, from mask requirements to medical professionals’ ability to disagree with restrictions, in Florida. The governor was joined at a news conference in Panama City Beach by U.S. Rep....
click orlando
‘It did make me really excited:’ Boy catches 11-foot great white shark off Florida coast
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy made a big catch while on vacation in Florida. Campbell Keenan hooked a great white shark off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. [TRENDING: Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park during Florida cold snap | 3 get life in slaying of store guard over face mask order | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park during Florida cold snap
A record number of manatees gathered Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park during Florida’s latest cold snap. Temperatures in Central Florida dipped into the 30s during the cold stretch, driving the manatees to the warm waters at the spring. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Park officials said there...
click orlando
Tiny homes may be solution for Orange County housing crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County planners outlined a variety of strategies Tuesday for county commissioners to consider as the board searches for answers to boost lagging home construction, considered to be at the root of the region’s deepening housing crisis. One solution may be “tiny homes,” typically living...
click orlando
77-year-old killed after losing control of pickup on SR-429 near South Apopka, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash on State Road 429 Sunday morning that temporarily forced the closure of all southbound lanes at mile marker 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were dispatched to the Orange County crash at 10:20 a.m. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Inventory, interest rates up in Orange, Seminole housing markets, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Regional Realtor Association released its latest state of the market report Tuesday that looked at the housing market in both Orange and Seminole counties. The report shows inventory for single-family homes, condos and townhomes is up, though buyers are seeing higher interest rates...
