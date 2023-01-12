ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal responds to toxic fan complaints about the show's diverse cast: 'You can't make everybody happy'

By Ethan Alter
AOL Corp
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News

Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
People

All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'

Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in the new post-apocalyptic drama Bella Ramsey has come a long way since playing a pint-sized ruler on Game of Thrones. The 19-year-old English actress is costarring alongside fellow GoT alum Pedro Pascal in the highly anticipated video game turned original series, The Last of Us, on HBO. Ramsey plays Ellie Williams, a teenager who is immune to the fungus that has turned the world into a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with "infected." Joel Miller, portrayed by Pascal, is a smuggler on a journey...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
IndieWire

Could ‘Tulsa King’ Get the ‘Yellowstone’ Treatment? ‘Absolutely,’ Paramount+ Programming Chief Says

Paramount+ has not been shy about going all in on Taylor Sheridan and his ability to build a streaming universe out of “Yellowstone.” But why stop there? Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” with Sylvester Stallone, has also been a big hit for the streamer, and Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire that anything is possible. “The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Giles said between panels at Paramount+’s presentation at TCA on January 9. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Looper

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Barrett Foa Recalls Eric Beale's Pants Episode As One Of His Favorites

Going undercover to help make the world a little safer — that's the goal of the Office of Special Projects in "NCIS: Los Angeles." The series is just one of the facets of the NCIS universe and began in 2009 with G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) returning to work following a shooting. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), and the rest of the team help bring him up to speed and back into the field, where he and Hanna go undercover to solve tough cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch the Last of Us TV series

How can you watch The Last of Us TV series? Videogame adaptations are notoriously tricky, and some have gone so far as to say that the entire genre is cursed. Well, that’s not entirely true. The new HBO series the Last of Us is fantastic. If you don’t believe...
TVLine

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Team on Netflix's Your Place or Mine — Watch Rom-Com Trailer

Why yes, we will watch a cheesy romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer for the new movie Your Place or Mine, which brings two of the genre’s MVPs together for the first time. Due out Friday, Feb. 10, the feature centers on best friends (and total opposites) Debbie and Peter. “She craves routine with her son in Los Angeles; he thrives on change in New York,” according to the official logline. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy