Florida Highway Patrol: Cairo man dies in traffic incident in Taylor County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident Monday afternoon.
Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after robbing the Paul Eames Sports Complex, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, and Brittany Townsend, 36, were all charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and interference with government property.
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting in Valdosta Sunday night sent three people to the hospital. Valdosta police told WCTV the shots rang out as a crowd was gathered along South Fry Street around 8 p.m. A 35-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Two other victims, a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old man arrived at the same hospital shortly after.
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
Suspected drug dealer leads officers on chase, hit with 18 charges after finally arrested
Last Wednesday, a 47-year-old man racked up 18 charges after he led local law enforcement on a vehicle chase. When the chase finally ended, the driver, Frederick Green, was arrested after officers discovered nearly 10 ounces of suspected cocaine. According to a copy of a Coffee County Drug Unit incident...
‘Gains for Gibs’ raises money for South Ga. teen paralyzed in an ATV crash
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — Friends and community members are working to help a South Georgia athlete who is paralyzed following an ATV accident. Their motto “Gains for Gibs” has been in motion since July when an accident changed Gibson Stuckey’s life. His favorite scripture Matthew 17:20 speaks to his determination.
Valdosta Sunday night shooting, teen victim
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County. Updated: 3 hours ago. Blake Wilson (left) and Steve Cox (right) explore the incredible underwater world deep...
VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting
Volunteer Firefighter in Calhoun County Arrested for Arson
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Dontavis George, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing. In October of 2022, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office was contacted by the Calhoun County Sheriff, Josh Hilton, in reference...
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar
Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
Valdosta Police Department investigating shooting on South Fry Street
Ga. Supreme Court upholds 2017 Coffee Co. shooting death murder conviction
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a woman in Coffee County. The court upheld the murder conviction of Walter Russell Wright. Wright was charged in connection to the shooting death of Oletha Brady, 57.
Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits
One injured in shooting an Albany apartment
Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
Volunteer firefighter charges in three Arlington fires
ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced that Dontavis George, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing. In October of 2022, King’s office was contacted by the Calhoun County Sheriff, Josh Hilton, in reference to a...
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
City of Albany announces road closure for section of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A section of North Jefferson Street is scheduled to remain closed through Thursday. The maintenance work on the sidewalk and shoulder will require closing traffic lanes in one direction while maintaining traffic flow in the opposite direction between Seventh Avenue and Washington Street, Albany officials said in a news release.
