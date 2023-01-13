ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester, GA

Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been arrested after robbing the Paul Eames Sports Complex, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Taylor Blake Brookerd, 32, Jeffery Todd Johnson, 49, and Brittany Townsend, 36, were all charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property and interference with government property.
ALBANY, GA
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Homicide investigation underway after teen dies in Valdosta crash

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A 19-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of his vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Officers told WCTV it happened in the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road around 8:14 p.m. Sunday when a homeowner came home and found the vehicle crashed into a tree in their front yard. The homeowner told emergency dispatchers that the teen was not responsive when they checked on him. Once on scene, officers declared the man dead.
VALDOSTA, GA
Sunday night shooting sends 3 people to local hospital

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A shooting in Valdosta Sunday night sent three people to the hospital. Valdosta police told WCTV the shots rang out as a crowd was gathered along South Fry Street around 8 p.m. A 35-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot in the torso. Two other victims, a 73-year-old and an 85-year-old man arrived at the same hospital shortly after.
VALDOSTA, GA
Valdosta man arrested after struggle with VPD officer

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident with an active warrant was arrested following a brief foot pursuit and struggle with the arresting officer. Arrested: Rickey Staten, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 3:51 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle...
VALDOSTA, GA
One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases.
VALDOSTA, GA
VPD: 85-year-old one of 3 injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three victims were injured after a Valdosta gathering Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police say they responded to South Georgia Medical Center around 8 p.m. after a 35-year-old came to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. Shortly after talking to the victim, an 85-year-old and a 73-year-old were also admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to VPD.
VALDOSTA, GA
Volunteer Firefighter in Calhoun County Arrested for Arson

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Dontavis George, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing. In October of 2022, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office was contacted by the Calhoun County Sheriff, Josh Hilton, in reference...
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
Church Secretary accused of stealing over $50,000 in church funds

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One Thomasville church is out of approximately $53,000 after officials discovered its secretary was using funds for personal purchases. According to the Thomas County Sheriff’s office Debbi Wharton Howell, a former member and secretary of Celebration Church was arrested at the beginning of January. This is after the church’s Pastor, Jimmy Bryson discovered inconsistencies in credit card purchases back in November 2022.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Valdosta police need help to identify wanted burglar

Valdosta police need help from the community to identify a wanted man. Police say that the male in the photograph is the suspect in a burglary investigation. According to officers, this man burglarized an elderly victim's home after abandoning her at a local business. If you know the whereabouts and/or...
VALDOSTA, GA
Lawsuit alleges Camilla councilmen don't live within city limits

Blood donations badly needed for Phoebe trauma center, nationwide. Albany sports complex robbery results in over $200K in damages. Georgia rep. looks to help Lowndes Co. housing crisis through education.
CAMILLA, GA
One injured in shooting an Albany apartment

Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
ALBANY, GA
Tifton leaders consider closing Fulwood Park at dark due to crime issues

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is considering closing Fulwood Park before dark every night because of recent crime in the park. Under the city’s current ordinance, the park closes at 10 p.m. and reopens again at 7 a.m. daily. Now, they are considering new hours to be between dusk and dawn daily.
TIFTON, GA

