Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:59:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco Bay Shoreline COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 8 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible. * WHERE...Beaches of Mayaguez and Vicinity. * WHEN...For the high risk of rip currents, through Thursday afternoon. For the high surf, through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST MONDAY NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor oceanside flooding and localized minor ocean overwash possible into Monday due to wave run up from low pressure well offshore. Up to 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront may experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Localized ocean overwash possible north of Cape Hatteras, for areas where dune structures are vulnerable, mainly around times of high tide. High tide is around 2 AM Monday morning and 2 PM Monday afternoon.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 10:11:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-01-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to around 8 to 12 feet. Localized beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern, northwestern, and northeastern coasts of Puerto Rico, including Culebra, San Juan and Vicinity, as well as Mayaguez and Vicinity, St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...For the high risk of rip currents, through Thursday afternoon. For the high surf, through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters. Hazardous breaking waves.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dakota by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Dakota Winter Storm tonight into Thursday... Heavy Snow Likely .Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Dakota County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Cleveland; Desha; Drew; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Prairie; Woodruff WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT: Southerly winds 20 to 30 mph..with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE: Portions of central, eastern and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN: Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 21:55:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/02 AM 4.8 1.1 1.6 7-8 NONE 16/01 PM 3.8 0.1 1.5 6 NONE 17/03 AM 4.6 0.9 1.2 4-5 NONE 17/03 PM 3.3 -0.4 0.8 3-4 NONE 18/04 AM 4.1 0.4 0.4 3 NONE
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Haywood, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson, Swain by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Haywood; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Swain, Haywood, Northern Jackson and Southern Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 06:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 05:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-19 19:24:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River will remain in Minor Flood Stage today due to more rain and will likely crest this evening then recede again. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM PST Wednesday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 01/19/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. James; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Ascension WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Johnson, Southeast Carter, Unicoi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Unicoi DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, mainly above 3000 feet feet. * WHERE...Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM EST this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Central Greenville, Cherokee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Central Greenville; Cherokee; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenwood; Laurens; Northern Spartanburg; Southern Greenville; Southern Spartanburg; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Gadsden, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Stephens DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Georgia and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Edwards, Finney, Hodgeman by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Edwards; Finney; Hodgeman DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Finney, Hodgeman and Edwards Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 08:56:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southwest North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 06:26:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...Island Park and Kilgore. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 09:42:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0